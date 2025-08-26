We are proud of this recognition; not just for the ranking, but because it reflects the work we’ve done with our customers to make AI safer, more transparent and more accountable.

Over the past decade, we’ve worked with organizations across many industries — especially highly regulated ones — to understand what responsible AI looks like in practice. That experience has shaped watsonx.governance into a solution that supports not only AI risk management and compliance, but also evaluation, observability, guardrails and lifecycle governance for AI systems.

As organizations face growing AI risks and regulations, along with pressure to unlock value from AI, our solution helps align technology, business, assurance, and security teams around consistent governance frameworks that turn principles into practice.