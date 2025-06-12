Announcing general availability of Db2 Intelligence Center: An AI twin that never sleeps

12 June 2025
IBM® Db2 Intelligence Center—our next-generation AI-powered platform for managing Db2—is officially available for all customers. Initially announced at IBM Think 2025, Db2 Intelligence Center is designed to help database administrators (DBAs) streamline operations, simplify troubleshooting and confidently manage their complex database environments at scale.
Managing databases has become increasingly complex, especially as enterprises move to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, face exploding data volumes and grapple with skills shortages. DBAs are increasingly stretched thin, often spending valuable hours switching between multiple disconnected tools, dashboards, and scripts just to maintain performance and availability.
In fact, recent research* shows that:
Db2 Intelligence Center addresses these challenges head-on, providing an integrated, intelligent control plane designed explicitly for Db2 teams.
Db2 Intelligence Center offers DBAs a unified, intuitive interface backed by advanced AI capabilities, adding value to database teams to:
Db2 Intelligence Center’s Monitoring Hub allows DBAs to quickly pinpoint issues and understand database performance trends at a glance. Teams can filter by metrics, queries, users or timeframes, rapidly isolating the root cause of slowdowns whether it’s a problematic query, memory bottleneck or resource contention.
Additionally, the embedded Database Assistant provides real-time, contextual insights and practical advice to accelerate diagnostics and shorten time-to-resolution, significantly reducing the complexity typically associated with database troubleshooting.
Db2 Intelligence Center represents the next evolution of Db2 management, consolidating critical workflows into a powerful, intelligent platform. Whether you’re an experienced DBA managing enterprise-scale complexity or a new team member ramping up quickly, Db2 Intelligence Center empowers you to operate faster, smarter and with greater confidence.
Starting today, Db2 Intelligence Center is generally available for deployment across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments.
Discover how Db2 management should feel: streamlined, intelligent and proactive.
Reach out to the team for any questions
*Based on an informal survey of 24–40 Db2 technical advisory board members, an independent group of Db2 professionals, conducted by the IBM Db2 Product Management team during a quarterly workshop.