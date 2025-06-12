Announcing general availability of Db2 Intelligence Center: An AI twin that never sleeps

Managing databases has become increasingly complex, especially as enterprises move to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, face exploding data volumes and grapple with skills shortages. DBAs are increasingly stretched thin, often spending valuable hours switching between multiple disconnected tools, dashboards, and scripts just to maintain performance and availability.

In fact, recent research* shows that:

62% of DBAs cite troubleshooting performance issues as their most time-consuming task.

Nearly 70% rely on 3–4 disconnected tools every day, leading to fragmented visibility and slower issue resolution.

Db2 Intelligence Center addresses these challenges head-on, providing an integrated, intelligent control plane designed explicitly for Db2 teams.