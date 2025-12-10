Artificial Intelligence IT automation

From Match 360 to IBM Master Data Management: A new era begins

IBM Match 360 has transitioned into IBM Master Data Management (MDM), representing the next stage in the evolution of our InfoSphere MDM portfolio.

Published 10 December 2025
By Katie Kupec and Lin Alzein

IBM Match 360 has transitioned into IBM Master Data Management (MDM), representing the next stage in the evolution of our InfoSphere MDM portfolio. This advancement carries forward the trusted principles and proven capabilities you know, while introducing modern enhancements to meet today’s data challenges.

Why Master Data Management matters today

Data is the foundation of every business decision and customer interaction. Yet, organizations often struggle with fragmented, inconsistent and duplicate records across systems. For many organizations, data still exists in fragmented siloes, where different departments or systems store data independently for their individual needs, leading to inconsistent information and spiraling costs.

Incomplete, outdated and incorrect data impacts decision-making and operational efficiency. Data loses its ability to be trusted; teams don’t know which data is most accurate and recent; and teams have to contend with poor data quality that leads to inefficiencies, unnecessary costs and missed opportunities.

IBM Master Data Management solves these challenges by:

  • Breaking down data silos: Uses ML-powered matching to unify data across silos, creating trusted 360° views of entities.
  • Unraveling complex data relationships: Identifies and manages relationships across entities to build complete, connected views.
  • Enforcing data governance and stewardship: Provides built-in stewardship tools with audit trails and ML guidance for match decisions.
  • Providing scalability and performance: Deploy on a SaaS or hybrid-cloud-based, scalable architecture optimized for speed and agility.

The next evolution of IBM’s master data capabilities

Built to be deployed where our clients are, and flexible to adapt to changing business needs, IBM Master Data Management helps to drive business value, helping our clients to:

  • Adapt to evolving business needs: Create comprehensive, multi-domain 360° views that scale with your organization. Easily tailor your master data management (MDM) models to align with changing downstream requirements.
  • Reduce risk and build data confidence: Enhance matching precision through machine learning, data standardization, and verification. Ensure flexible matching backed by robust data quality controls.
  • Automate record matching: Leverage AI-driven matching to unify master data across domains, delivering a single source of truth without manual effort.
  • Achieve and monitor data quality: Eliminate duplicates and inconsistencies. Access clean, accurate, and context-specific data optimized for your business use cases.
  • Boost productivity: Empower teams with low/no-code tools, intelligent algorithms, and AI integration—streamlining workflows and accelerating delivery of trusted data.
  • Accelerate insights: Connect and provision master data seamlessly to fuel AI, machine learning, and analytics initiatives for faster decision-making.
  • Get accurate data faster with embedded Machine Learning: Cut administrative overhead and improve match accuracy with pre-trained models designed for enterprise-scale performance.

Achieve trusted data faster

IBM Master Data Management delivers greater transparency, flexibility, and control all within a modern, cloud-native architecture. Whether you’re focused on compliance, operational efficiency, or customer experience, these enhancements and new capabilities help you achieve trusted data faster.

Katie Kupec

Product Manager, IBM Master Data Management

Lin Alzein

Product Manager - Master Data Management

