From Match 360 to IBM Master Data Management: A new era begins
IBM Match 360 has transitioned into IBM Master Data Management (MDM), representing the next stage in the evolution of our InfoSphere MDM portfolio.
IBM Match 360 has transitioned into IBM Master Data Management (MDM), representing the next stage in the evolution of our InfoSphere MDM portfolio.
IBM Match 360 has transitioned into IBM Master Data Management (MDM), representing the next stage in the evolution of our InfoSphere MDM portfolio. This advancement carries forward the trusted principles and proven capabilities you know, while introducing modern enhancements to meet today’s data challenges.
Data is the foundation of every business decision and customer interaction. Yet, organizations often struggle with fragmented, inconsistent and duplicate records across systems. For many organizations, data still exists in fragmented siloes, where different departments or systems store data independently for their individual needs, leading to inconsistent information and spiraling costs.
Incomplete, outdated and incorrect data impacts decision-making and operational efficiency. Data loses its ability to be trusted; teams don’t know which data is most accurate and recent; and teams have to contend with poor data quality that leads to inefficiencies, unnecessary costs and missed opportunities.
IBM Master Data Management solves these challenges by:
Built to be deployed where our clients are, and flexible to adapt to changing business needs, IBM Master Data Management helps to drive business value, helping our clients to:
IBM Master Data Management delivers greater transparency, flexibility, and control all within a modern, cloud-native architecture. Whether you’re focused on compliance, operational efficiency, or customer experience, these enhancements and new capabilities help you achieve trusted data faster.