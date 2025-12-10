From Match 360 to IBM Master Data Management: A new era begins

Data is the foundation of every business decision and customer interaction. Yet, organizations often struggle with fragmented, inconsistent and duplicate records across systems. For many organizations, data still exists in fragmented siloes, where different departments or systems store data independently for their individual needs, leading to inconsistent information and spiraling costs.

Incomplete, outdated and incorrect data impacts decision-making and operational efficiency. Data loses its ability to be trusted; teams don’t know which data is most accurate and recent; and teams have to contend with poor data quality that leads to inefficiencies, unnecessary costs and missed opportunities.

IBM Master Data Management solves these challenges by: