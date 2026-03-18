A new, intelligence-driven approach to identity threat detection and remediation.
At RSA Conference 2026, IBM Consulting is introducing a new approach to identity threat detection and remediation—one built for faster decisions and governed response.
For years, identity was treated as a control problem: define access, enforce policy, review entitlements. That foundation still matters, but it no longer reflects how attacks actually unfold. Today’s adversaries don’t need to break in—they sign in. They exploit valid credentials, dormant accounts and misused privileges to move quietly through environments, often faster than security teams can assess what’s happening.
Identity-based attacks now account for a significant share of real-world intrusions, with many involving valid accounts rather than malware or zero-day exploits. Identity is no longer just a security control. It is a business risk tied directly to operational resilience, trust and continuity.
This new service is designed to close the gap between identity signals and decisive action.
Rather than adding another alerting layer, ITDR functions as a digital worker that continuously monitors identity activity, interprets risk and orchestrates remediation through a structured, repeatable process. The focus extends beyond detection to faster decision-making and governed response.
Most organizations already have strong identity and access management tools in place. The challenge isn’t a lack of signals—it’s fragmentation.
Identity activity is spread across directories, endpoints, cloud platforms and security tools. Signals arrive at different speeds, in different formats, and without shared context. Teams are left to manually correlate events, rely on individual judgment, and switch between tools—while attackers move with increasing speed and sophistication.
Common identity-driven attack patterns include:
Individually, these signals may not raise immediate concern. Together, they often indicate active compromise—but only if teams can see the full picture in time. The rise of AI-enabled phishing, impersonation and credential abuse is shrinking that window further.
ITDR consolidates identity signals from multi-vendor environments into a single, centralized case view. Security and IAM teams can investigate activity, understand risk and execute remediation—without switching between tools or relying solely on manual interpretation.
At the core of the service is a deterministic and explainable decision model. Teams can see exactly why a recommended action is proposed, assess risk in context and apply remediation automatically under governance and policy. Every action is traceable, auditable and consistent.
The ITDR workflow includes:
This unified workflow replaces fragmented investigation with consistent, policy-driven response.
For security leaders, ITDR reduces manual triage, accelerates containment and brings consistency to some of the most complex decisions teams face under pressure.
For business leaders, it protects the organization where risk is increasingly concentrated—across the identities that enable operations, customer access and digital growth.
Key benefits include:
ITDR enables organizations to move from reacting to isolated alerts to managing identity risk as a continuous, intelligence-driven process.
IBM Identity Threat Detection and Remediation service officially launches at RSA Conference 2026.
See a live ITDR demo, connect with IBM Consulting experts and discuss your identity security challenges and priorities. Discover how identity intelligence can drive faster, smarter, and more governed remediation—without slowing the business down.