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From identity signals to decisive action: Introducing IBM Identity Threat Detection and Remediation (ITDR) Service

A new, intelligence-driven approach to identity threat detection and remediation.

Published 18 March 2026

At RSA Conference 2026, IBM Consulting is introducing a new approach to identity threat detection and remediation—one built for faster decisions and governed response.

For years, identity was treated as a control problem: define access, enforce policy, review entitlements. That foundation still matters, but it no longer reflects how attacks actually unfold. Today’s adversaries don’t need to break in—they sign in. They exploit valid credentials, dormant accounts and misused privileges to move quietly through environments, often faster than security teams can assess what’s happening.

Identity-based attacks now account for a significant share of real-world intrusions, with many involving valid accounts rather than malware or zero-day exploits. Identity is no longer just a security control. It is a business risk tied directly to operational resilience, trust and continuity.

Introducing IBM Identity Threat Detection and Remediation (ITDR) Service

This new service is designed to close the gap between identity signals and decisive action.

Rather than adding another alerting layer, ITDR functions as a digital worker that continuously monitors identity activity, interprets risk and orchestrates remediation through a structured, repeatable process. The focus extends beyond detection to faster decision-making and governed response.

Why identity threats are so difficult to contain

Most organizations already have strong identity and access management tools in place. The challenge isn’t a lack of signals—it’s fragmentation.

Identity activity is spread across directories, endpoints, cloud platforms and security tools. Signals arrive at different speeds, in different formats, and without shared context. Teams are left to manually correlate events, rely on individual judgment, and switch between tools—while attackers move with increasing speed and sophistication.

Common identity-driven attack patterns include:

  • Suspicious activity involving privileged identities
  • Unusual or rapid privilege escalation outside expected norms
  • Reactivation or abnormal use of dormant accounts
  • Coordinated sign-in attempts across multiple identities
  • Identity exposure following an endpoint compromise

Individually, these signals may not raise immediate concern. Together, they often indicate active compromise—but only if teams can see the full picture in time. The rise of AI-enabled phishing, impersonation and credential abuse is shrinking that window further.

Turning identity signals into governed action

ITDR consolidates identity signals from multi-vendor environments into a single, centralized case view. Security and IAM teams can investigate activity, understand risk and execute remediation—without switching between tools or relying solely on manual interpretation.

At the core of the service is a deterministic and explainable decision model. Teams can see exactly why a recommended action is proposed, assess risk in context and apply remediation automatically under governance and policy. Every action is traceable, auditable and consistent.

The ITDR workflow includes:

  • Signal collection: Identity signals across platforms, normalized into a consistent view
  • Centralized analysis: Events evaluated in context with full traceability
  • Identity intelligence: Raw data transformed into actionable, prioritized insight
  • Governed remediation: Optimal actions proposed and executed based on risk and policy

This unified workflow replaces fragmented investigation with consistent, policy-driven response.

What this means for business and security leaders

For security leaders, ITDR reduces manual triage, accelerates containment and brings consistency to some of the most complex decisions teams face under pressure.

For business leaders, it protects the organization where risk is increasingly concentrated—across the identities that enable operations, customer access and digital growth.

Key benefits include:

  • Real-time visibility across identity activity, enabling faster triage and response
  • More consistent remediation, reducing reliance on ad-hoc judgment and tool-switching
  • Governance-aligned decisions with full transparency and traceability
  • Better use of existing identity security investments, especially across cloud and public-facing applications
  • Improved operational resilience by connecting identity risk to action across the lifecycle

ITDR enables organizations to move from reacting to isolated alerts to managing identity risk as a continuous, intelligence-driven process.

Launching at RSA Conference 2026

IBM Identity Threat Detection and Remediation service officially launches at RSA Conference 2026.

See a live ITDR demo, connect with IBM Consulting experts and discuss your identity security challenges and priorities. Discover how identity intelligence can drive faster, smarter, and more governed remediation—without slowing the business down.

Learn more and register

Attend our roundtable to learn more

Tiene Ribeiro Alves

IAM Practice Lead