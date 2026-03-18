At RSA Conference 2026, IBM Consulting is introducing a new approach to identity threat detection and remediation—one built for faster decisions and governed response.

For years, identity was treated as a control problem: define access, enforce policy, review entitlements. That foundation still matters, but it no longer reflects how attacks actually unfold. Today’s adversaries don’t need to break in—they sign in. They exploit valid credentials, dormant accounts and misused privileges to move quietly through environments, often faster than security teams can assess what’s happening.

Identity-based attacks now account for a significant share of real-world intrusions, with many involving valid accounts rather than malware or zero-day exploits. Identity is no longer just a security control. It is a business risk tied directly to operational resilience, trust and continuity.