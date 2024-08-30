How the IBM watsonx platform breaks down barriers to generative AI adoption

As businesses explore the potential of generative AI, they’re also at an increased risk of complications from complex data environments, a limited number of workers with AI skills and AI governance frameworks that holistically consider all compliance requirements (such as internal policies and procedures, industry standards like NIST AI and regulations).

Although these challenges are similar to those of past AI technologies, generative AI demands even more specialized skills, including management of large, diverse data sets and the ability to navigate heightened ethical concerns due to the unpredictable results it can produce.

IBM®, with its extensive experience in successfully deploying AI at scale, is well-equipped to help businesses address these challenges. IBM watsonx™ AI and data platform addresses skills, data and compliance challenges with tools that make AI more accessible and actionable, while granting access to data and providing built in-governance. The combination enables companies to unlock AI’s full potential to achieve their desired outcomes.

That’s why we are pleased to announce that IBM has been named a strong performer in Forrester Research’s The Forrester Wave™: AI/ML Platforms, Q3, 2024, by Mike Gualtieri and Rowan Curran, 29 August, 2024.

The Forrester Report credits IBM with offering a “one-stop AI platform that can run in any cloud. IBM watsonx’s vision to be a one-stop AI platform is delivered through three core capabilities: 1) watsonx.ai™ to train and deploy models including foundation models. 2) watsonx.data™ to store, process and manage data for AI and 3) watsonx.governance™ to manage and monitor all AI activities.”