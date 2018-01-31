First steps towards advanced monitoring for Db2 Warehouse on Cloud

Our colleagues at IBM recently announced the availability of Data Server Manager (DSM) 2.1.5. For those of you that don’t know, DSM is a fan-favorite way to connect to, monitor and generally administer your on-premises Db2 instance. It’s a fantastic product. It works really well. And, they just released a new version that’s available for immediate download.

But Miran, you’re talking about an on-premises product in the IBM Cloud blog. Who cares about this? If you’re one of the thousands of Db2 Warehouse customers deployed on our IBM Cloud, then you should.

One of the key feature requests I hear from our Db2 Warehouse on Cloud customers is that they’d like more monitoring.

“Monitor more systems and subsystems. Monitor in real time. And show me historical monitoring data so I know what happened last night when we kicked off that ETL job.”

It’s a no-brainer, and we’re working on getting this capability integrated into our console as quickly as possible. But, in the meantime, Data Server Manager just released this capability as part of their offering. You can now point your DSM install at your Db2 Warehouse on Cloud cluster and take advantage of advanced real-time & historical monitoring of your SQL statements, CPU utilization, memory usage, storage, IO traffic, locking, clients, workloads and other systems.

You can read more about it on Peter Kohlmann’s original blog.

So, go give the latest version of DSM a try.