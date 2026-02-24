Empty server room with padlock icon at the end of the hallway
FalconStor Habanero™ now available on IBM Cloud Marketplace

Published 24 February 2026

Organizations today are under intense pressure to modernize data protection while defending against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Yet many still rely on legacy recovery architectures that slow operations, increase risk, and drive unnecessary cost.

FalconStor Habanero delivers a breakthrough experience by combining modern data protection capabilities with the durability and global scale of IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS).

A modern, cloud‑optimized approach to resilient backup and recovery

Traditional DR models depend on manual media handling, fragmented tools and infrequent DR testing, leaving teams with low confidence in restore readiness. Connected systems expose environments to ransomware spread and data corruption, with no guaranteed clean recovery paths or verifiable air‑gapped isolation. Compounding the challenge, IT teams face high operational overhead, aging infrastructure, specialized skill shortages, and unpredictable cloud or transfer fees—making these environments both risky and expensive to sustain.

FalconStor Habanero provides accelerated backup, archive and recovery with predictable performance—eliminating reliance on physical media and significantly reducing downtime. Enterprise‑grade SLAs and up to 20 times faster data transport ensures reliable, testable recoverability for IBM Power environments.

Habanero strengthens cyber‑resilience with immutable data vaults, optional WORM retention and storage‑native immutability, ensuring tamper‑proof recovery points that stop ransomware propagation. Built‑in air‑gapped protection simplifies audit readiness and aligns with regulatory compliance frameworks.

By leveraging IBM Cloud Object Storage, the service delivers:

  • Industry‑leading durability and resilience
  • Massive scalability at object‑storage economics
  • Low‑cost long‑term retention
  • Global availability and simplified lifecycle management
  • Predictable OPEX with no surprise cloud retrieval fees

COS becomes the foundation for clean, reliable, ransomware‑resilient recovery—while lowering TCO and eliminating second‑site overhead.

FalconStor Habanero: Secure, simple, modern data protection for IBM Power

FalconStor Habanero is a fully managed storage service designed to simplify secure offsite data protection for IBM i and IBM Power environments. It delivers ransomware‑resilient retention, disaster recovery copies and long‑term archiving at a cost model comparable to object storage—without deploying new infrastructure or modifying existing backup processes.

The service is powered by FalconStor’s patented data protection capabilities and IBM’s proven Power platform and cloud services, including IBM Cloud Object Storage. Together, they provide a highly durable, immutable, globally available foundation for modern recovery.

Habanero enables:

  • Modern ransomware protection
  • Regulatory compliance for long‑term retention
  • Fast, predictable disaster recovery
  • Simplified operations with zero onsite overhaul
  • Lower cost and reduced operational complexity

With simple two‑tier pricing and technology trusted by thousands of IBM Power customers, Habanero provides a modern, resilient and cost‑efficient path forward.

Now available on IBM Cloud Marketplace

FalconStor is excited to announce that Habanero is now available directly through the IBM Cloud Marketplace, expanding availability to cloud users across the globe.

The IBM Cloud Marketplace provides a centralized channel for buying and selling enterprise solutions, enabling customers to:

  • Access Habanero through their existing IBM Cloud relationship
  • Streamline procurement with single invoicing from IBM
  • Integrate with IBM account teams and enterprise support
  • Simplify deployment and management of cloud‑aligned solutions

Habanero joins more than 400 ecosystem offerings on IBM Cloud Marketplace, benefiting from IBM’s global reach, enterprise footprint and monthly engagement with over 600,000 visitors, including users from Fortune 500 organizations.

Driving the future of cloud‑aligned data protection

With FalconStor Habanero on IBM Cloud Marketplace, organizations can accelerate their journey to modern, cloud‑optimized data protection—gaining stronger cyber‑resilience, predictable costs, and simplified operations powered by IBM Cloud Object Storage.

