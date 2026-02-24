FalconStor Habanero™ now available on IBM Cloud Marketplace

Traditional DR models depend on manual media handling, fragmented tools and infrequent DR testing, leaving teams with low confidence in restore readiness. Connected systems expose environments to ransomware spread and data corruption, with no guaranteed clean recovery paths or verifiable air‑gapped isolation. Compounding the challenge, IT teams face high operational overhead, aging infrastructure, specialized skill shortages, and unpredictable cloud or transfer fees—making these environments both risky and expensive to sustain.

FalconStor Habanero provides accelerated backup, archive and recovery with predictable performance—eliminating reliance on physical media and significantly reducing downtime. Enterprise‑grade SLAs and up to 20 times faster data transport ensures reliable, testable recoverability for IBM Power environments.

Habanero strengthens cyber‑resilience with immutable data vaults, optional WORM retention and storage‑native immutability, ensuring tamper‑proof recovery points that stop ransomware propagation. Built‑in air‑gapped protection simplifies audit readiness and aligns with regulatory compliance frameworks.

By leveraging IBM Cloud Object Storage, the service delivers:

Industry‑leading durability and resilience

Massive scalability at object‑storage economics

Low‑cost long‑term retention

Global availability and simplified lifecycle management

Predictable OPEX with no surprise cloud retrieval fees

COS becomes the foundation for clean, reliable, ransomware‑resilient recovery—while lowering TCO and eliminating second‑site overhead.