FalconStor Habanero™ now available on IBM Cloud Marketplace

FalconStor is excited to announce that Habanero is now available directly through the IBM Cloud Marketplace, expanding availability to cloud users across the globe.
Organizations today are under intense pressure to modernize data protection while defending against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Yet many still rely on legacy recovery architectures that slow operations, increase risk, and drive unnecessary cost.
FalconStor Habanero delivers a breakthrough experience by combining modern data protection capabilities with the durability and global scale of IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS).
Traditional DR models depend on manual media handling, fragmented tools and infrequent DR testing, leaving teams with low confidence in restore readiness. Connected systems expose environments to ransomware spread and data corruption, with no guaranteed clean recovery paths or verifiable air‑gapped isolation. Compounding the challenge, IT teams face high operational overhead, aging infrastructure, specialized skill shortages, and unpredictable cloud or transfer fees—making these environments both risky and expensive to sustain.
FalconStor Habanero provides accelerated backup, archive and recovery with predictable performance—eliminating reliance on physical media and significantly reducing downtime. Enterprise‑grade SLAs and up to 20 times faster data transport ensures reliable, testable recoverability for IBM Power environments.
Habanero strengthens cyber‑resilience with immutable data vaults, optional WORM retention and storage‑native immutability, ensuring tamper‑proof recovery points that stop ransomware propagation. Built‑in air‑gapped protection simplifies audit readiness and aligns with regulatory compliance frameworks.
By leveraging IBM Cloud Object Storage, the service delivers:
COS becomes the foundation for clean, reliable, ransomware‑resilient recovery—while lowering TCO and eliminating second‑site overhead.
FalconStor Habanero is a fully managed storage service designed to simplify secure offsite data protection for IBM i and IBM Power environments. It delivers ransomware‑resilient retention, disaster recovery copies and long‑term archiving at a cost model comparable to object storage—without deploying new infrastructure or modifying existing backup processes.
The service is powered by FalconStor’s patented data protection capabilities and IBM’s proven Power platform and cloud services, including IBM Cloud Object Storage. Together, they provide a highly durable, immutable, globally available foundation for modern recovery.
Habanero enables:
With simple two‑tier pricing and technology trusted by thousands of IBM Power customers, Habanero provides a modern, resilient and cost‑efficient path forward.
The IBM Cloud Marketplace provides a centralized channel for buying and selling enterprise solutions, enabling customers to:
Habanero joins more than 400 ecosystem offerings on IBM Cloud Marketplace, benefiting from IBM’s global reach, enterprise footprint and monthly engagement with over 600,000 visitors, including users from Fortune 500 organizations.
With FalconStor Habanero on IBM Cloud Marketplace, organizations can accelerate their journey to modern, cloud‑optimized data protection—gaining stronger cyber‑resilience, predictable costs, and simplified operations powered by IBM Cloud Object Storage.
Learn more about FalconStor Habanero
Explore FalconStor Habanero on IBM Cloud