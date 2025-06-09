Fairly AI and IBM watsonx.ai deliver next-level AI governance and security

Today, we’re proud to announce our integration with IBM watsonx.ai, combining their enterprise-grade generative AI capabilities with Fairly’s policy-aware, security-first oversight. Together, we deliver a solution built for real-world, regulated, high-risk AI deployment—bringing unmatched control, transparency and trust to every model.

Fairly AI doesn’t just find what’s broken; we tell you how to fix it, and how it ties back to your governance obligations. A leader in AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM), our breakthrough Fairly AI Management System integrated with Security for AI Asenion™ automates red-teaming, risk evaluation, remediation guidance and compliance reporting—all in one.