Fairly AI and IBM watsonx.ai deliver next-level AI governance and security

9 June 2025
Today, we’re proud to announce our integration with IBM watsonx.ai, combining their enterprise-grade generative AI capabilities with Fairly’s policy-aware, security-first oversight. Together, we deliver a solution built for real-world, regulated, high-risk AI deployment—bringing unmatched control, transparency and trust to every model.
Fairly AI doesn’t just find what’s broken; we tell you how to fix it, and how it ties back to your governance obligations. A leader in AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM), our breakthrough Fairly AI Management System integrated with Security for AI Asenion™ automates red-teaming, risk evaluation, remediation guidance and compliance reporting—all in one.
Traditional red-teaming tools uncover vulnerabilities but fall short by leaving engineering and compliance teams to manually map risks back to security policies, industry standards and governance frameworks. Fairly AI changes that.
Fairly AI’s Security for AI Asenion™ is not just another automated red-teaming tool. It’s the only policy-aware, multi-agent, red-teaming platform that connects every identified vulnerability to a mapped remediation strategy and relevant governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) controls in the Fairly AI Management System.
Built in alignment with frameworks like ISO/IEC 42001, NIST AI RMF, MITRE ATLAS and OWASP Top 10 for LLMs, Asenion delivers a 360° view of AI risk—technical, ethical and operational. This makes it uniquely suited to regulated environments where compliance must be provable, not just aspirational.
The integration with IBM watsonx.ai allows enterprises to:
Many financial institutions use IBM watsonx.ai to power customer-facing chatbots. By integrating Fairly AI, they can:
This enables safe deployment while meeting internal audit expectations and third-party regulatory obligations.
Together, IBM watsonx.ai and Fairly AI offer a new gold standard for AI security, governance and compliance. By combining cutting-edge generative AI with advanced policy-aware red-teaming and remediation, this integrated solution helps businesses innovate faster—with trust built in.