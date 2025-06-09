Fairly AI and IBM watsonx.ai deliver next-level AI governance and security

9 June 2025

Fion Lee-Madan

Head of Strategic Partnerships

FairlyAI

Today, we’re proud to announce our integration with IBM watsonx.ai, combining their enterprise-grade generative AI capabilities with Fairly’s policy-aware, security-first oversight. Together, we deliver a solution built for real-world, regulated, high-risk AI deployment—bringing unmatched control, transparency and trust to every model.

Fairly AI doesn’t just find what’s broken; we tell you how to fix it, and how it ties back to your governance obligations. A leader in AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM), our breakthrough Fairly AI Management System integrated with Security for AI Asenion™ automates red-teaming, risk evaluation, remediation guidance and compliance reporting—all in one.

Product description and value proposition of the integration

Traditional red-teaming tools uncover vulnerabilities but fall short by leaving engineering and compliance teams to manually map risks back to security policies, industry standards and governance frameworks. Fairly AI changes that.

Fairly AI’s Security for AI Asenion™ is not just another automated red-teaming tool. It’s the only policy-aware, multi-agent, red-teaming platform that connects every identified vulnerability to a mapped remediation strategy and relevant governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) controls in the Fairly AI Management System.

Built in alignment with frameworks like ISO/IEC 42001, NIST AI RMF, MITRE ATLAS and OWASP Top 10 for LLMs, Asenion delivers a 360° view of AI risk—technical, ethical and operational. This makes it uniquely suited to regulated environments where compliance must be provable, not just aspirational.

How the integration works

The integration with IBM watsonx.ai allows enterprises to:

  1. Build or fine-tune LLMs using watsonx.ai.
  2. Seamlessly connect to Fairly AI’s platform to a) detect prompt injection, bias, and emergent risks; b) automatically generate mapped remediations; and c) align findings to applicable GRC controls and standards.
  3. Close the loop with actionable compliance reporting that supports internal audits and regulatory.

Key value proposition delivered by the integration

  • Beyond detection: Go from "what’s wrong" to "how to fix it" and "why it matters" in your governance ecosystem.
  • First-class GRC alignment: Link risks to ISO, NIST and OWASP controls, accelerating compliance efforts.
  • Automated policy enforcement: Codify AI policies into runtime risk management—beyond PDF-based governance.
  • Real-time DevSecOps for AI: Empower product and security teams to build safer models from day one.

Business benefits

  • Shorter path to production: Streamline approval cycles with policy-aligned, audit-ready reporting.
  • Lower regulatory exposure: Identify and remediate issues before regulators or customers do.
  • Enhanced AI governance maturity: Shift from reactive compliance to proactive trust-building.
  • Smarter resource allocation: Prioritize remediation efforts based on mapped business risk.

Finance use case example

Many financial institutions use IBM watsonx.ai to power customer-facing chatbots. By integrating Fairly AI, they can:

  • Run continuous red-team evaluations of chatbot prompts and responses.
  • Instantly generate remediation tasks linked to internal risk thresholds and compliance controls.
  • Provide board-level reporting that maps each issue to a governance requirement.

This enables safe deployment while meeting internal audit expectations and third-party regulatory obligations.

A new gold standard for AI security

Together, IBM watsonx.ai and Fairly AI offer a new gold standard for AI security, governance and compliance. By combining cutting-edge generative AI with advanced policy-aware red-teaming and remediation, this integrated solution helps businesses innovate faster—with trust built in.

See FairlyAI in action

Learn more at Fairly AI

