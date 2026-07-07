Expanding IBM z17: Bringing AI at scale to more enterprise environments

With the expansion of the IBM z17 portfolio, we’re giving organizations more ways to access the AI, security, resilience and performance capabilities they need to compete in an AI-first era.
Today marks an important expansion of the IBM z17 platform. Since introducing IBM z17 last year, we’ve been able to help organizations bring AI directly to their most valuable transactions, data and mission-critical applications. In that same short time, we’ve seen a significant shift in the market: AI is moving beyond proofs of concept and pilot projects into production business processes. Organizations are no longer asking whether they should adopt AI, they are asking how they can generate ROI, realize value and operationalize AI at scale, securely and responsibly.
For Z clients, the answer starts with the data and transactions they run every day. IBM Z has always been where many of the world’s most important business transactions occur. Today, clients are extending those transactions with AI-powered decision making, fraud detection, automation and customer experiences. With IBM z17, we’re enabling organizations to combine AI in the transaction and AI on the data along with agentic capabilities directly where mission-critical business operations happen.
Clients are looking for ways to maximize the value of existing applications and skills while adopting modern operational practices and AI-driven workflows. In an environment where every resource matters, organizations need infrastructure that helps simplify operations, improve developer productivity, maintain security, and accelerate innovation, without adding complexity.
That’s why we’re expanding the IBM z17 portfolio with new single frame and rack mount systems, bringing the core strengths of IBM Z to a broader range of deployment models while offering the security, resilience and performance enterprises depend on. As always, we’re continuing to innovate to deliver more with less, including up to 20% more capacity than IBM z16 to help process transactions faster and support growing AI-driven workloads. Even the newest and smallest member of the IBM z17 family delivers the performance, efficiency and scalability organizations need as they balance growth ambitions with real-world resource constraints.
Enterprise infrastructure is entering a new phase. Organizations need platforms that can support AI-driven growth while navigating resource constraints, evolving business requirements and increasingly complex hybrid environments. They are being asked to deploy new AI capabilities while learning new skills, controlling operational costs and maximizing the value of existing applications and infrastructure. The new IBM z17 single frame and rack mount systems address these challenges by providing more nimble and flexible deployment options while delivering the same trusted IBM Z foundation.
To help clients accelerate innovation without increasing complexity, we’re also delivering new capabilities across the portfolio. New code optimization enhancements help improve application efficiency and free valuable development resources, allowing teams to focus on delivering new business value instead of redevelopment projects. Support for industry-standard Infrastructure-as-Code approaches makes it easier for organizations to manage infrastructure.
At the same time, expanded automation capabilities help reduce manual effort and dependence on specialized skills, while OpenTelemetry support and enhanced I/O topology visualization provide deeper operational insight across increasingly complex IT landscapes. Together, these capabilities help organizations improve observability, identify bottlenecks more quickly and operate more efficiently.
Beyond the technology itself, clients also need confidence that they can deploy and operate new infrastructure successfully from day one. IBM Technology Lifecycle Services provides dedicated, day-one infrastructure support and services designed to help clients securely and efficiently deploy IBM z17 Rack Mount. With premium support offerings that deliver predictive and proactive services, organizations can help prevent issues before they impact operations, reducing unplanned downtime and maximizing business availability.
As AI adoption matures, where AI runs matters just as much as the models themselves. Organizations are discovering that moving vast amounts of sensitive data to external environments can introduce cost, latency, governance and security concerns. Increasingly, they want AI closer to the data, closer to the transaction and closer to where business decisions are being made.
That is exactly what IBM z17 was built to deliver. Organizations can identify fraud, detect anomalies, personalize customer experiences and make intelligent business decisions in real time, without moving sensitive information away from trusted environments. Powered by the Telum II processor, IBM z17 enables real-time AI inferencing directly within transaction processing.
With support for the IBM Spyre™ Accelerator, organizations can also extend these capabilities to scale generative AI and emerging agentic AI workloads. Together, Telum II and Spyre provide a powerful foundation for organizations looking to move AI from experimentation into production.
As organizations seek to generate measurable returns from AI investments, efficiency becomes just as important as capability. IBM testing shows that AI-infused Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) workloads on OpenShift Container Platform require up to four times fewer cores compared to running similar workloads on an x86 platform.1 This enables organizations to scale AI more efficiently while maintaining the security, resilience and governance associated with mission-critical environments.
Whether supporting AI-driven business processes, intelligent operations or industry-specific AI solutions, the expanded IBM z17 portfolio provides organizations with more options for bringing AI directly to enterprise data.
The value of AI cannot be realized unless it is built on a foundation of trust. Security remains essential when sensitive data, business processes and AI workloads converge. Resilience becomes even more critical as organizations increasingly rely on automated and AI-driven decision making. Performance at scale remains non-negotiable when enterprises are processing millions of transactions every day.
The expanded IBM z17 portfolio brings these core strengths together across a broader set of deployment options. With industry-leading security capabilities, quantum-safe readiness, confidential computing technologies and advanced cyber resilience features, organizations can help protect critical assets while preparing for future threats. At the same time, the platform continues to deliver the reliability, availability and scalability required for the world’s most demanding workloads.
For organizations adopting AI-first operations and business processes, these capabilities are not optional. They are the foundation that enables enterprises to innovate confidently, scale responsibly and realize value from AI without compromising trust.
The future of enterprise computing is not about choosing between AI and governance, innovation and reliability or modernization and continuity. It is about bringing them together on a platform designed to support both business transformation and operational excellence.
With the expansion of the IBM z17 portfolio, we’re giving organizations more ways to access the AI, security, resilience and performance capabilities they need to compete in an AI-first era. The new single frame and rack mount systems extend the reach of IBM z17, making it easier for organizations to align infrastructure choices with business needs while continuing to run their most important workloads with confidence.
As AI moves from experimentation to production, we believe the winning organizations will be those that can bring intelligence directly to their data, transactions and business processes—securely, reliably and at scale.
That’s what IBM z17 was built to do. Welcome to the next evolution of IBM z17. The future is being built at the core.