Expanding IBM z17: Bringing AI at scale to more enterprise environments

Today marks an important expansion of the IBM z17 platform. Since introducing IBM z17 last year, we’ve been able to help organizations bring AI directly to their most valuable transactions, data and mission-critical applications. In that same short time, we’ve seen a significant shift in the market: AI is moving beyond proofs of concept and pilot projects into production business processes. Organizations are no longer asking whether they should adopt AI, they are asking how they can generate ROI, realize value and operationalize AI at scale, securely and responsibly.

For Z clients, the answer starts with the data and transactions they run every day. IBM Z has always been where many of the world’s most important business transactions occur. Today, clients are extending those transactions with AI-powered decision making, fraud detection, automation and customer experiences. With IBM z17, we’re enabling organizations to combine AI in the transaction and AI on the data along with agentic capabilities directly where mission-critical business operations happen.

Clients are looking for ways to maximize the value of existing applications and skills while adopting modern operational practices and AI-driven workflows. In an environment where every resource matters, organizations need infrastructure that helps simplify operations, improve developer productivity, maintain security, and accelerate innovation, without adding complexity.

That’s why we’re expanding the IBM z17 portfolio with new single frame and rack mount systems, bringing the core strengths of IBM Z to a broader range of deployment models while offering the security, resilience and performance enterprises depend on. As always, we’re continuing to innovate to deliver more with less, including up to 20% more capacity than IBM z16 to help process transactions faster and support growing AI-driven workloads. Even the newest and smallest member of the IBM z17 family delivers the performance, efficiency and scalability organizations need as they balance growth ambitions with real-world resource constraints.