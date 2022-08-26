Exclusive Savings on Intel® Xeon® Processors for IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

26 August 2022

Intel and IBM are now offering customers and partners two exclusive promotions for IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers built with the power of Intel® Xeon® processor technology.

Intel Xeon Scalable processors on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers deliver built-in AI acceleration and consistent, predictable performance to simplify the transition to a common cloud foundation. Together, we’re excited to offer these exclusive savings to help budget-conscious customers tap into the benefits of cloud.

USD 500 off Intel 8260 Processors

Apply promo code “INTEL500” at checkout.

Ideal for high-capacity environments, server consolidation and roll-your-own virtualization workloads:

  • IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers (4-drive) featuring Intel Xeon 8260 processors
  • One-time discount (not off the life of the server)
  • Available for new and existing IBM Cloud account holders
  • New orders only
  • All operating systems
  • All IBM Cloud Data Centers
  • Limited-time offer through December 31, 2022

50% off 10Gbps uplinks for the life of the server

Apply promo codeSPEEDMEUP10” at checkout.

Ideal for HPC, virtualization and database applications workloads:

  • Any IBM Cloud Bare Metal Server featuring Intel Xeon processors
  • Available for new and existing IBM Cloud account holders
  • New orders only
  • Any operating systems
  • Select IBM Cloud Data Centers*
  • Limited-time offer through December 31, 2022

Don’t have an IBM Cloud account yet? Get started here.

Why Intel Xeon Processors and IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers?

  • 100% bare metal, 100% dedicated: True, single-tenant, no-hypervisor, raw bare metal server provides hardware performance and direct access to compute resources for maximum control and security.
  • Bandwidth perks: Free and unlimited inbound bandwidth, plus 20TB of free outbound bandwidth.**
  • Always the right combination: IBM Cloud and Intel time product availability to deliver over 11 million different bare metal server configurations.
  • Intel optimized compute and storage: Data persistence with Intel® Optane™ SSDs and Intel® Optane™ persistent memory and security with Intel® SGX and Intel® TXT.
  • Modern networking, global data centers: 50 data centers and PoPs in 9 regions and 27 availability zones around the world.
  • All server provisioning in one place: IBM Cloud Bare Metal and Virtual Servers in the same environment over the same private VLAN.
  • Freedom from vendor lock-in: Choose tools and integrate with providers and partners as desired.
  • Pay-as-you-use: On-demand hourly, monthly, and one-year and three-year contract term options.

For more information on these promotions or if you have any questions, contact Stephanie Wing, Product Management Leader, IBM Cloud at smwing@us.ibm.com.

To learn more about Intel and IBM Cloud, visit our partner solutions page.

* Promo offers valid for signup while supplies last. Offer cannot be combined with any other promos or offers. Valid on new orders only. The Intel Xeon 8260 USD 500 off promotion is available in all IBM Cloud Data Centers. The 50% 10 Gbps port speed excludes the following IBM Cloud Data Centers: Amsterdam 01, San Jose 01, Singapore 01, Wash 01, DAL 05, DAL 06, Hong Kong 01. Valid through December 31, 2022.

** 20 TB bandwidth included in the US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers

 

