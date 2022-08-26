Exclusive Savings on Intel® Xeon® Processors for IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

100% bare metal, 100% dedicated: True, single-tenant, no-hypervisor, raw bare metal server provides hardware performance and direct access to compute resources for maximum control and security.

True, single-tenant, no-hypervisor, raw bare metal server provides hardware performance and direct access to compute resources for maximum control and security. Bandwidth perks : Free and unlimited inbound bandwidth, plus 20TB of free outbound bandwidth.**

: Free and unlimited inbound bandwidth, plus 20TB of free outbound bandwidth.** Always the right combination: IBM Cloud and Intel time product availability to deliver over 11 million different bare metal server configurations.

IBM Cloud and Intel time product availability to deliver over 11 million different bare metal server configurations. Intel optimized compute and storage : Data persistence with Intel® Optane™ SSDs and Intel® Optane™ persistent memory and security with Intel® SGX and Intel® TXT.

: Data persistence with Intel® Optane™ SSDs and Intel® Optane™ persistent memory and security with Intel® SGX and Intel® TXT. Modern networking, global data centers: 50 data centers and PoPs in 9 regions and 27 availability zones around the world.

50 data centers and PoPs in 9 regions and 27 availability zones around the world. All server provisioning in one place : IBM Cloud Bare Metal and Virtual Servers in the same environment over the same private VLAN.

: IBM Cloud Bare Metal and Virtual Servers in the same environment over the same private VLAN. Freedom from vendor lock-in: Choose tools and integrate with providers and partners as desired.

Choose tools and integrate with providers and partners as desired. Pay-as-you-use: On-demand hourly, monthly, and one-year and three-year contract term options.

For more information on these promotions or if you have any questions, contact Stephanie Wing, Product Management Leader, IBM Cloud at sm wing@us.ibm.com.

To learn more about Intel and IBM Cloud, visit our partner solutions page.

