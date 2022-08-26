Exclusive Savings on Intel® Xeon® Processors for IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

Intel Xeon Scalable processors on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers deliver built-in AI acceleration and consistent, predictable performance to simplify the transition to a common cloud foundation. Together, we’re excited to offer these exclusive savings to help budget-conscious customers tap into the benefits of cloud.
Apply promo code “INTEL500” at checkout.
Ideal for high-capacity environments, server consolidation and roll-your-own virtualization workloads:
Apply promo code “SPEEDMEUP10” at checkout.
Ideal for HPC, virtualization and database applications workloads:
Don’t have an IBM Cloud account yet? Get started here.
For more information on these promotions or if you have any questions, contact Stephanie Wing, Product Management Leader, IBM Cloud at smwing@us.ibm.com.
To learn more about Intel and IBM Cloud, visit our partner solutions page.
* Promo offers valid for signup while supplies last. Offer cannot be combined with any other promos or offers. Valid on new orders only. The Intel Xeon 8260 USD 500 off promotion is available in all IBM Cloud Data Centers. The 50% 10 Gbps port speed excludes the following IBM Cloud Data Centers: Amsterdam 01, San Jose 01, Singapore 01, Wash 01, DAL 05, DAL 06, Hong Kong 01. Valid through December 31, 2022.
** 20 TB bandwidth included in the US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers