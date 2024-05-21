AI-infused sustainability planning and forecasting with Envizi

As climate disclosure requirements continue to grow as part of environmental, social and governance reporting, many businesses are seeking to steer their path effectively toward meeting their emissions reduction targets. However, existing planning and forecasting tools are not well equipped to manage ESG data models. To help address this challenge, IBM is pleased to announce the addition of enhanced planning and forecasting capability to the IBM® Envizi™ ESG Suite from 21 May 2024.

IBM Envizi’s planning and forecasting solution is delivered through an automated integration between Envizi’s robust ESG data model and IBM’s established planning and forecasting suite, IBM Planning Analytics. Bringing together two industry leading solutions offers Envizi customers all the benefits of dedicated ESG data management and reporting software alongside a sophisticated AI-infused planning and forecasting solution.