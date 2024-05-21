AI-infused sustainability planning and forecasting with Envizi

As climate disclosure requirements continue to grow as part of environmental, social and governance reporting, many businesses are seeking to steer their path effectively toward meeting their emissions reduction targets. However, existing planning and forecasting tools are not well equipped to manage ESG data models. To help address this challenge, IBM is pleased to announce the addition of enhanced planning and forecasting capability to the IBM® Envizi™ ESG Suite from 21 May 2024.
IBM Envizi’s planning and forecasting solution is delivered through an automated integration between Envizi’s robust ESG data model and IBM’s established planning and forecasting suite, IBM Planning Analytics. Bringing together two industry leading solutions offers Envizi customers all the benefits of dedicated ESG data management and reporting software alongside a sophisticated AI-infused planning and forecasting solution.
The ESG data foundation created in Envizi is custom designed to support ESG data capture, greenhouse gas (GHG) calculation, data analysis and ESG reporting. With this solution, the robust single-system of record for ESG data in Envizi is made available in Planning Analytics. You can now pair Envizi’s robust ESG data management platform with Planning Analytics’ industry-leading planning solution and get up and running quicklly.
The integration enables organizations to perform complex modelling and forecasting on their ESG data foundation using multiple variables and what-if scenarios. Automated daily updates help ensure you are working with the latest data to give you confidence in your analyses.
Customers looking to model, track and analyze their GHG emissions reduction trajectory can benefit from the inbuilt planning templates designed to support this requirement.
Planning Analytics uses AI to automate actions for efficiency (for example, selecting the best suited machine learning model) while providing flexibility for user overrides. Transparency of calculations helps to give users confidence in an AI-supported collaborative planning and analysis environment.
As sustainability goals become more pervasive throughout organizations, reporting and data management solutions need to be more specialized, comprehensive and scalable. IBM Envizi offers support for customers through their sustainability journey: from ESG data capture, to planning, forecasting, reporting and onward to performance enhancement.
Use IBM Envizi’s Planning Analytics add-on to streamline and enhance your sustainability planning. This new update comes against a backdrop of major improvements to Envizi’s ESG reporting capabilities, including the expansion of CSRD reporting functionality.
