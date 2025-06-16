Enhancing security, productivity and resilience with IBM MQ 9.4.3

1. Add-on Licensing for MQ HA and Cross-Region Replication (CRR): Building on the introduction of CRR in 9.4.2, MQ 9.4.3 now offers add-on licensing options for Native HA and CRR in Kubernetes and OpenShift environments. This provides a cost-effective path for clients to adopt containerized MQ with robust disaster recovery capabilities.

2. Enhanced Observability with OpenTelemetry: IBM MQ Appliance now supports OpenTelemetry tracing to monitor message flows across applications. This enables faster issue resolution and performance tuning and empowers administrators with real-time, actionable insights. Note: OpenTelemetry tracing support is already available on the MQ Distributed software.

3. New Queue Manager Status Dashboard with Improved turnaround time: The MQ Console, now includes a dedicated dashboard for real-time queue manager status. This enhancement helps administrators proactively monitor and maintain optimal performance of queue managers across all MQ form factors.

4. Simplified and cost-effective Kafka Connect Framework Support: IBM MQ Advanced now includes entitlement and support for the Kafka Connect framework, simplifying integration and reducing licensing complexity. This makes it easier and more cost-efficient to deploy Kafka connectors within enterprise messaging pipelines.

5. Simplifying JSON Web Token (JWT) authentication for Java Clients: Java applications connecting to MQ can now automatically retrieve JWTs from authentication services, eliminating the need for custom token retrieval code, which streamlines development and enhances security. Note: This usability feature is available in IBM MQ distributed software for hybrid cloud platforms (Linux and Unix installations only).

6. Federal Compliance and Container Audit Logs: IBM MQ in Containers now generates configurable audit logs for both successful and failed events, providing federal compliance support and enabling detailed security investigations.

7. Federal compliance: IPv6 Dual Stack Support: To support modern networking standards, MQ in Containers now enables dual stack environments, allowing simultaneous use of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses—simplifying testing and migration.