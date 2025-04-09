Enhancing IBM Z Security for the future of AI with IBM z17

In IBM’s recent “Mainframe as Mainstays of Digital Transformation” report, approximately 82% of the clients surveyed said it was ‘very important’ (46%) or ‘extremely important’ (36%) that the mainframe support AI capabilities for monitoring, analyzing, detecting and responding to cyber threats.

Our latest AI-driven security solution, IBM Threat Detection for z/OS, is designed to help clients detect and identify potentially malicious anomalies that might be the result of a cyber-attack1. Clients can leverage the dashboard to further explain the anomaly, which could simplify the diagnosis. It is also engineered to identify and issue alerts for anomalous ICT-related incidents which could assist clients in their adherence to requirements in regulations like the EU Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). In addition to cyber anomaly detection, a key component of this solution that IBM intends to deliver, is to provide the option of quarantine functionality designed to help satisfy clients in asserting their compliance of anti-malware on z/OS. IBM Threat Detection for z/OS unlocks the power of AI to provide enhanced security for enterprises.

IBM intends to deliver a new AI solution to discover and classify sensitive data on the platform. This would tap into the new IBM Telum II processor in z17 for natural language processes and other newly created AI techniques, so crown jewel data can be identified and protected before using in the AI data pipeline. These capabilities would be engineered to help organizations overcome the labor intensive and error-prone process of manual data classification, and instead, benefit from automated tagging and classification using AI-driven technology.

After tagging your sensitive data, it is important to make sure it is encrypted appropriately. While Quantum computing can create a fundamental change in technological advancement, its unprecedented processing power could potentially crack current encryption standards. To bolster defenses, IBM Z Crypto Discovery & Inventory (zCDI) is built to simplify how clients discover cryptographic assets on the Z platform and can aid with building a crypto inventory. One of the first steps on the quantum-safe journey will require organizations to understand where cryptography is being used in their environment to build this inventory. zCDI is engineered to simplify the process of how clients discover usage of cryptography within their Z infrastructure by analyzing and consolidating crypto relevant statistics from several data sources. This new solution is designed to help businesses assess their systems for potential weaknesses and aid with remediation plans so they can accelerate their migration to post-quantum cryptography. Finally, these strategies are not complete without a proper way to store and protect the secrets that protect the data.