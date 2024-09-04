Enabling greater productivity and accuracy with IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody 10.0.1

Rhapsody 10.0.1 brings tighter integration with the IBM® Requirements Management DOORS® solution, supporting greater accuracy, traceability and cohesive workflows.

Key to this update is the new ReqXChanger integration with DOORS 9. ReqXChanger replaces the Rhapsody Gateway and facilitates a streamlined workflow between Rhapsody and DOORS through improved visualization and traceability of requirements directly in Rhapsody.

Users can now access and view model diagrams and elements in DOORS 9, with seamless navigation across the digital thread linking DOORS and Rhapsody. Migration to the enhanced functionality is simple and smooth.

The effort and complexity of tracking changes in artifacts are reduced through change-aware synchronization between Rhapsody 10.0.1 and DOORS 9, keeping requirements and model in sync. This synchronization can be automated and customized to meet the users’ specific needs and environment.