Enabling greater productivity and accuracy with IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody 10.0.1

IBM® Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody® is a powerful model-based systems engineering (MBSE) tool that streamlines the design, analysis and validation of complex systems, and the development of software from these models. With robust support for systems modeling language (SysML) and unified modeling language (UML), Rhapsody integrates seamlessly into the entire product development lifecycle, encompassing specification, development, testing and delivery.
Today we announce the release of IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody version 10.0.1, introducing a range of enhancements and improvements focused on enhancing integration, automation and usability.
Rhapsody 10.0.1 brings tighter integration with the IBM® Requirements Management DOORS® solution, supporting greater accuracy, traceability and cohesive workflows.
Key to this update is the new ReqXChanger integration with DOORS 9. ReqXChanger replaces the Rhapsody Gateway and facilitates a streamlined workflow between Rhapsody and DOORS through improved visualization and traceability of requirements directly in Rhapsody.
Users can now access and view model diagrams and elements in DOORS 9, with seamless navigation across the digital thread linking DOORS and Rhapsody. Migration to the enhanced functionality is simple and smooth.
The effort and complexity of tracking changes in artifacts are reduced through change-aware synchronization between Rhapsody 10.0.1 and DOORS 9, keeping requirements and model in sync. This synchronization can be automated and customized to meet the users’ specific needs and environment.
As part of our ongoing joint efforts across IBM and Siemens product teams, we have included one significant enhancement included in this release. This enhancement focuses on improving the digital thread by bringing multiple elements together to help ensure visibility, traceability and interoperability.
You can now create links between model elements and Siemens Teamcenter requirements and parameters: Select Teamcenter requirements and parameters within the Rhapsody UI to associate them with model elements. Contact Siemens for the enabling plug-ins.
As system design complexity and interconnectivity grow, the need for improved testing and usability intensifies. Rhapsody 10.0.1 meets this challenge with enhancements and new capabilities in Test Conductor, including extended test case coverage that provides a comprehensive overview of test cases. A technical preview of Message Mapper also simplifies scenario mapping across different architectures by transferring message-related test scenarios.
Extra prompts for parallel development further enhance efficiencies in the design process to alert users when working with outdated model versions, simplifying merge activities and improving team collaboration. Improvements to the product interface permit sophisticated customization with new menu controls, including toolbar and pop-up menu entries.
Rhapsody 10.0.1 also helps teams manage complex projects and boost productivity through improvements in the Rhapsody AUTOSAR Extension. Updated example models in the installation package serve as valuable resources to better understand and apply AUTOSAR standards.
Rhapsody 10.0.1 continues to build on its reputation as a leading MBSE tool, offering improved integration, automation and usability to support complex system design and development. It also furthers the collaboration between Siemens Digital Industries Software and IBM® on the journey to create powerful system engineering tools that enable organizations to design, develop and deliver high-performance and sustainable products.
Want to experience the Rhapsody 10.0.1 version for yourself? Try the free trial today or book a demo with one of our professionals.