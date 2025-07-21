Empowering the Enterprise: Introducing the IBM MaaS360 App Catalog for iOS

22 July 2025

Author

Deviprasad Shetty

R&D Leader for MaaS360 Engineering

We are excited to introduce the IBM MaaS360 App Catalog, which helps businesses easily share and manage corporate apps on iOS devices. This new app catalog follows IBM's design standards and provides strong security, ease of use and the ability to grow with your needs.

The MaaS360 App Catalog supports your mobile strategy by enabling you to launch custom productivity tools and giving your team easy access to internal applications.

Why a native enterprise app catalog?

Managing internal iOS apps through legacy tools or web views is no longer enough. With MaaS360 App Catalog, we’ve reimagined the app discovery and delivery experience from the ground up, ensuring:

  • Native performance on iOS/iPadOS 15.0 and later
  • Secure authentication and access control
  • Custom branding and multilingual support
  • Smooth light/dark mode compatibility
  • Accessibility compliance out of the box

A seamless first look

From the moment users open the MaaS360 App Catalog, they’re introduced to a clean, branded interface designed to simplify app discovery right from the start.

  • Featured Section: The section makes it easy to discover tools your teams actually use. At the top, they’ll find a curated list of Featured Apps, Bundles handpicked by administrators to ensure quick access to the most valuable tools.
  • Most Downloaded: Right below, the Most Downloaded section bubbles up popular apps based on usage across your organization—helping new users find what’s already working well for their peers.
  • App Bundles: App Bundles, such as collections of apps for task-specific workflows, are presented as a unified set—making it easy to install everything with a single tap.
  • My Apps and Update All: And for users who want to keep track of what they’ve already installed or see what’s new, the My Apps view provides a personalized list of installed apps, complete with update notifications. Whether it’s updating a single app or tapping Update All, staying current is simple and intuitive.

Key enhancements for MaaS360 App Catalog

Enhanced search and navigation

Finding the right app is effortless with our powerful search engine. Whether users know the app name or just a function, our catalog suggests relevant matches across categories, titles, and keywords.

App details at a glance

Each app in the catalog includes a rich detail page that gives users everything they need to make informed decisions—complete with a full description, preview screenshots, what’s new, supported OS version and download stats.

To further support transparency and quality, users can also view ratings and reviews directly on the app’s detail page. Only those who have installed the app can submit feedback, ensuring relevance and authenticity. Admins, in turn, can use this input to continually improve the app experience.

Settings and support

The app puts users in control of their experience with easy access to account details, update preferences, and support tools. Whether it’s enabling Auto-update, managing App Notifications, or revisiting the Welcome Tour, everything is just a tap away—making it simple to personalize how the App Catalog works for them.

Designed for the global enterprise

  • Support for 16 global languages
  • Fully compatible with Apple accessibility features
  • Seamless operation in both light and dark modes

Built to scale, built for security

The IBM MaaS360 App Catalog app is built for all kinds of organizations, from small teams to large companies. It is designed to grow with your needs while keeping security and performance strong. The app connects directly to your MaaS360 Portal, allowing IT teams to control deployment, access and updates easily. IBM MaaS360 App Catalog is:

  • Available on devices running iOS/iPadOS 15.0 and later;
  • Distributed via the IBM MaaS360 Portal and also downloadable from the App Store; and
  • Ready to be customized for your organization providing branding support.

The IBM MaaS360 App Catalog for iOS is a game-changer in mobile app management. It’s not just a platform for installing apps. It’s a dynamic digital workspace designed to empower your team, streamline IT oversight and bolster your organization’s security.

Dive in, make it your own and watch your capacity grow.

Transform your internal app ecosystem into a smarter, more efficient powerhouse. Your future of productivity starts here.

Learn more about IBM MaaS360

Book a live IBM MaaS360 demo

Try IBM MaaS360 for free

