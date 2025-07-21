Empowering the Enterprise: Introducing the IBM MaaS360 App Catalog for iOS

The IBM MaaS360 App Catalog app is built for all kinds of organizations, from small teams to large companies. It is designed to grow with your needs while keeping security and performance strong. The app connects directly to your MaaS360 Portal, allowing IT teams to control deployment, access and updates easily. IBM MaaS360 App Catalog is:

Available on devices running iOS/iPadOS 15.0 and later;

Distributed via the IBM MaaS360 Portal and also downloadable from the App Store; and

Ready to be customized for your organization providing branding support.

The IBM MaaS360 App Catalog for iOS is a game-changer in mobile app management. It’s not just a platform for installing apps. It’s a dynamic digital workspace designed to empower your team, streamline IT oversight and bolster your organization’s security.

Dive in, make it your own and watch your capacity grow.

Transform your internal app ecosystem into a smarter, more efficient powerhouse. Your future of productivity starts here.

