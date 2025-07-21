Empowering the Enterprise: Introducing the IBM MaaS360 App Catalog for iOS

22 July 2025
We are excited to introduce the IBM MaaS360 App Catalog, which helps businesses easily share and manage corporate apps on iOS devices. This new app catalog follows IBM's design standards and provides strong security, ease of use and the ability to grow with your needs.
The MaaS360 App Catalog supports your mobile strategy by enabling you to launch custom productivity tools and giving your team easy access to internal applications.
Managing internal iOS apps through legacy tools or web views is no longer enough. With MaaS360 App Catalog, we’ve reimagined the app discovery and delivery experience from the ground up, ensuring:
From the moment users open the MaaS360 App Catalog, they’re introduced to a clean, branded interface designed to simplify app discovery right from the start.
Finding the right app is effortless with our powerful search engine. Whether users know the app name or just a function, our catalog suggests relevant matches across categories, titles, and keywords.
Each app in the catalog includes a rich detail page that gives users everything they need to make informed decisions—complete with a full description, preview screenshots, what’s new, supported OS version and download stats.
To further support transparency and quality, users can also view ratings and reviews directly on the app’s detail page. Only those who have installed the app can submit feedback, ensuring relevance and authenticity. Admins, in turn, can use this input to continually improve the app experience.
The app puts users in control of their experience with easy access to account details, update preferences, and support tools. Whether it’s enabling Auto-update, managing App Notifications, or revisiting the Welcome Tour, everything is just a tap away—making it simple to personalize how the App Catalog works for them.
The IBM MaaS360 App Catalog app is built for all kinds of organizations, from small teams to large companies. It is designed to grow with your needs while keeping security and performance strong. The app connects directly to your MaaS360 Portal, allowing IT teams to control deployment, access and updates easily. IBM MaaS360 App Catalog is:
The IBM MaaS360 App Catalog for iOS is a game-changer in mobile app management. It’s not just a platform for installing apps. It’s a dynamic digital workspace designed to empower your team, streamline IT oversight and bolster your organization’s security.
Dive in, make it your own and watch your capacity grow.
Transform your internal app ecosystem into a smarter, more efficient powerhouse. Your future of productivity starts here.