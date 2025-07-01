Empowering organizations with an adaptive data integration tool

Over the past decade, the data integration landscape has undergone a major transformation. This shift has been fueled by a growing demand for agility, scalability and lower cost of ownership—ushering in a new ecosystem of tools. We've journeyed from data warehouses to Hadoop, from data lakes to cloud data warehouses and now the lakehouse architecture beckons.

Challenges with the evolving data technology landscape each shift—from ETL to Hadoop-era data lakes to cloud ELT—has forced system integrators and IT teams to rethink their data strategies from the ground up. But as organizations look to adopt newer platforms, they’re often confronted with a mess of overlapping technologies and mounting technical debt.

IBM Business Parter Dot Group, a UK-based data engineering system integrator with over 27 years of experience, is seeing these challenges firsthand. To help companies overcome these challenges, Dot Group has partnered with IBM to deliver a practical, value-first approach to data integration using IBM® watsonx.data® integration, a modern data integration tool that embeds the full spectrum of data integration capabilities for orchestrating data across formats and pipelines.