Easily secure your IBM Cloud PowerVS Workloads with IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center Workload Protection

23 January 2025
IBM Power Virtual Server offers a powerful and flexible Cloud platform with built in security, reliability, availability and performance. This helps customers meet requirements for a variety of complex and highly regulated workloads: in the banking and financial industry for running payment processing solutions, advanced trading or risk management platforms, in transforming enterprise operations to scale with SAP S/4 HANA on IBM Cloud, or to provide advanced data protection and backup services for compliance intensive industries like healthcare with solutions like Cobalt Iron Compass Power.
Following the joint responsibility for security model applicable to Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings, customers can rely on IBM to ensure the security and reliability of the Power Virtual Server (PowerVS) platform infrastructure. However, the scale and complexity of Cloud based operations necessitates an additional solution that can address the risk of workload misconfiguration resulting in security or compliance exposures.
With the latest update to IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center (SCC) Workload Protection, Power servers on IBM Cloud and on-premises are now supported for compliance posture management, bringing a new layer of security to your critical workloads running on PowerVS. This new capability ensures that critical enterprise applications and workloads like SAP, Oracle, and DB2, can be protected and monitored more efficiently with a comprehensive security and compliance solution.
IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center (SCC) Workload Protection is a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that allows customers to monitor and secure workloads across hybrid multicloud environments. With SCC Workload Protection, you can leverage advanced features for vulnerability management (VM), cloud security posture management (CSPM) for IBM Cloud (and other clouds), along with threat detection, helping you safeguard your most critical business applications.
SCC Workload Protection has been recognized as an industry-leading solution by Kuppinger-Cole in its 2024 Leadership Compass for CNAPP. The platform provides unified protection across all your hybrid multicloud environments, with real-time monitoring and visibility into security and compliance risks that could affect your workloads.
SCC Workload Protection now provides compliance posture management capabilities for critical workloads on PowerVS, including AIX and Enterprise Linux on Power. With compliance posture management, these capabilities are designed to provide unified monitoring of your workloads’ posture to help access and manage compliance against regulatory and industry standards, such as CIS Benchmarks, in addition to advanced workload protection capabilities with vulnerability scanning and real-time threat detection for Linux on Power.
Businesses running mission-critical workloads on PowerVS can continue to accelerate innovation in today’s era of cloud transformation, while continually meeting regulatory compliance and maintaining stringent security for regulated workloads at scale with these key features and benefits:
1. Unified management across hybrid cloud workloads with an inventory view of asset.
2. Comprehensive monitoring of workload configurations through a compliance dashboard
3. Ability to identify security risks before production with vulnerability management
4. Additional use cases with SCC Workload Protection
By integrating PowerVS AIX or Linux compliance posture management into the platform, SCC Workload Protection is a critical driver for organizations looking to adopt IBM Cloud and further manage their hybrid cloud infrastructure. With native integration in IBM Cloud’s platform, it offers simplified set up and centralized access management, reducing time to value and the operational costs to secure these critical workloads. To summarize, SCC Workload Protection enhances PowerVS workloads with a unified view of security and compliance, improving risk management and boosting operational confidence.
As a hybrid multicloud CNAPP solution, SCC Workload Protection is available for all clients requiring leading-edge security and compliance management across their full environment including Power, PowerVS, Linux on Power, AIX on Power and IBM Cloud.
