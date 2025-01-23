Easily secure your IBM Cloud PowerVS Workloads with IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center Workload Protection

IBM Power Virtual Server offers a powerful and flexible Cloud platform with built in security, reliability, availability and performance. This helps customers meet requirements for a variety of complex and highly regulated workloads: in the banking and financial industry for running payment processing solutions, advanced trading or risk management platforms, in transforming enterprise operations to scale with SAP S/4 HANA on IBM Cloud, or to provide advanced data protection and backup services for compliance intensive industries like healthcare with solutions like Cobalt Iron Compass Power.

Following the joint responsibility for security model applicable to Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings, customers can rely on IBM to ensure the security and reliability of the Power Virtual Server (PowerVS) platform infrastructure. However, the scale and complexity of Cloud based operations necessitates an additional solution that can address the risk of workload misconfiguration resulting in security or compliance exposures.

With the latest update to IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center (SCC) Workload Protection, Power servers on IBM Cloud and on-premises are now supported for compliance posture management, bringing a new layer of security to your critical workloads running on PowerVS. This new capability ensures that critical enterprise applications and workloads like SAP, Oracle, and DB2, can be protected and monitored more efficiently with a comprehensive security and compliance solution.