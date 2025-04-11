Driving innovation and value with IBM Technology Expert Labs on Microsoft Azure

11 April 2025
We are proud to announce that IBM Technology Expert Labs "Advise" category of fixed scope and priced professional services offerings are now available for purchase on the Azure Marketplace in Canada, the UK and the US.
One of the core themes at 2025 Davos was “Industries in the Intelligent Age,” with technologies such as AI, quantum computing and blockchain that are advancing at a pace that can transform businesses at a quicker rate. Additionally, the World Economic Forum recently explained that challenges with scaling AI pilots and proof of concepts to have a “transformative impact” is difficult for many organizations across all industry sectors who have been experimenting.
IBM sees the need to assist enterprises with data integration, legacy application modernization, cybersecurity and hybrid cloud deployments while adopting these next generation technologies. IBM seizes the opportunity to help our clients with roadblocks related to scaling for growth, business and I/T alignment, monitoring for governance complexities and adhering to regulations.
IBM Technology Expert Labs focuses on prescriptive "best-fit" use cases. With over 47,000 customer engagements worldwide, our offerings help clients design, deploy and scale pilots into production. Our consultants provide health check assessments and plan for performance, upgrade and migration best practices guidance and security optimizations for the Watson platform and other IBM Technology products available on the Azure Marketplace.
IBM and Microsoft have a proven track record of delivering meaningful innovation through our aligned technology portfolios and consulting services.
Over the past 5 years, our strategic collaboration has resulted in:
"At IBM, we are proud to further bolster our strategic partnership with Microsoft by making our Technology Expert Labs 'Advise' offering category available on the Azure Marketplace,” said Michelle Pellegrin, Global Managing Director Microsoft Partnership. “This move underscores our shared vision of facilitating seamless integration of advanced technologies.”
"With IBM Technology Expert Labs, available on the Azure Marketplace, our customers have new resources available to bridge the gap between innovation and execution, so they can help businesses realize the benefits of AI,” said Dinis Couto, GM, Commercial Partners at Microsoft. “This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to enable transformative growth for our customers."
Empower your business and technology teams within your organization by working together with IBM Technology Expert Labs consultants to execute and deliver with excellence leveraging our deep, product-oriented expertise. Engage with us via the Azure Marketplace today.
Learn more about the IBM and Microsoft Partnership and our joint solutions.