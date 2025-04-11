Driving innovation and value with IBM Technology Expert Labs on Microsoft Azure

One of the core themes at 2025 Davos was “Industries in the Intelligent Age,” with technologies such as AI, quantum computing and blockchain that are advancing at a pace that can transform businesses at a quicker rate. Additionally, the World Economic Forum recently explained that challenges with scaling AI pilots and proof of concepts to have a “transformative impact” is difficult for many organizations across all industry sectors who have been experimenting.

IBM sees the need to assist enterprises with data integration, legacy application modernization, cybersecurity and hybrid cloud deployments while adopting these next generation technologies. IBM seizes the opportunity to help our clients with roadblocks related to scaling for growth, business and I/T alignment, monitoring for governance complexities and adhering to regulations.

IBM Technology Expert Labs focuses on prescriptive "best-fit" use cases. With over 47,000 customer engagements worldwide, our offerings help clients design, deploy and scale pilots into production. Our consultants provide health check assessments and plan for performance, upgrade and migration best practices guidance and security optimizations for the Watson platform and other IBM Technology products available on the Azure Marketplace.