Drive AI at scale with the power of Hybrid IT environment and support

For over 20 years, IBM and Lenovo have partnered to deliver enterprise‑grade infrastructure. Today, that collaboration is evolving to help clients accelerate AI adoption across hybrid cloud and sovereign environments.
Together, the companies now provide end‑to‑end lifecycle support, reinforced by major product advancements—including AI inferencing GPUs, IBM Storage Scale and modern networking technologies.
As organizations scale AI across hybrid environments, data-intensive workloads continue to grow faster than legacy systems can support. The result: mounting pressure on infrastructure, rising latency, and greater exposure to operational and security risks. To keep pace, businesses need scalable, secure, and integrated architectures that support AI‑driven workloads with full control and sovereignty—while reducing operational complexity.
For most enterprises, deploying AI successfully requires IT modernization. Seamless integration of new AI‑optimized systems with existing environments is one of the most critical—and challenging—steps. Even small misconfigurations can cause significant downtime. Studies show that leveraging intelligent, automated system monitoring can proactively detect issues before they affect the business, significantly reducing operational risk.
The path forward is clear: combine expertise with AI‑powered automation across the entire IT lifecycle. This approach closes operational gaps, strengthens reliability, and gives IT teams more time to innovate and transform.
Through IBM Technology Lifecycle Services (TLS), organizations receive lifecycle services and multivendor support across Lenovo’s mission-critical Hybrid AI platforms, including on-premises AI inferencing environments.
IBM technical experts plan, deploy, support, optimize and refresh enterprise-grade solutions across hybrid infrastructures. This collaboration combines enterprise-class infrastructure with IBM TLS’s global service capabilities to support deployment, ongoing operations and lifecycle management of production-grade hybrid AI environments.
IBM TLS simplifies multivendor IT support for AI by serving as a single point of accountability to accelerate infrastructure business outcomes while reducing operational burden for IBM and multivendor systems.
IBM TLS transforms traditional reactive support into intelligent, proactive operations using Agentic AI and automation.
Clients benefit from:
For organizations managing complex hybrid environments, these efficiencies translate directly into improved resilience, higher uptime and a consistently better customer experience.
IBM’s Managed Maintenance Solution (MMS) for Lenovo provides a flexible, tiered support model with options including a dedicated IBM Technical Account Manager (TAM). Clients gain personalized guidance, proactive planning, prioritized service, and accelerated response times.
Lenovo infrastructure, combined with IBM TLS’s support, helps complex enterprise environments operate at scale, with an average 97%¹ first call resolution for multivendor hardware, software, and networking, and an OSAT score of 92%¹.
IBM’s continuous innovation was recently recognized for its AI‑driven field service excellence, with IDC naming IBM a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hardware Support Services 2025 Vendor Assessment². This recognition underscores IBM’s ability to help organizations navigate evolving IT demands with confidence and efficiency.
Together, IBM and Lenovo help organizations confidently operate AI workloads at scale across complex hybrid infrastructures.
IBM and Lenovo will be jointly showcasing these capabilities at NVIDIA GTC, located at The Lenovo Hub at 402 South Market Street, San Jose, CA 95113 (Behind the McEnery Convention Center).
The live demo will highlight how intelligent automation, predictive analytics and proactive support can transform service delivery, accelerate issue resolution, and improve operational efficiency across enterprise IT environments.
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