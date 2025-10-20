Artificial Intelligence Security

Uncover hidden AI risks with IBM's Rapid AI Security Assessment

Published 20 October 2025
Digital illustration of lines in a sphere with clouds, icons, and locks leading to arrows with documents

Authors

Dinesh Nagarajan

Global Partner - Cybersecurity

IBM Consulting

Albert Puah

WW Sales Leader, Data Security & Quantum-Safe

IBM

IBM is launching the Rapid AI Security Assessment, a joint offering from IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services and IBM Guardium AI Security.

As organizations accelerate their adoption of AI, they face a growing challenge: how to innovate responsibly while managing risk. From shadow AI to misconfigured models and sensitive data exposures, the AI landscape is riddled with blind spots that can lead to costly breaches and compliance failures.

Rapid AI Security Assessment fast-tracks engagement to help organizations uncover hidden risks, build trust in their AI deployments and lay the foundation for scalable AI governance.

What is the Rapid AI Security Assessment?

The Rapid AI Security Assessment is an expert-led engagement designed to help clients quickly gain visibility into their AI landscape and identify critical security risks, within a few weeks. This offering provides a structured, high-impact approach to enterprise AI security transformation.

From discovery to decision: 

Your AI security outcomes from the Assessment

The Rapid AI Security Assessment provides a comprehensive approach to securing your AI landscape, guiding you from initial discovery to informed decision-making with clear, actionable outcomes, including:

  • Discover AI and shadow AI assets: Scan your cloud and development environments to identify known and unknown AI components, including models, datasets, endpoints and plug-ins.
  • Inventory and contextualize: Build a structured AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) aligned to business use cases and regulatory frameworks like the EU AI Act and ISO/IEC 42001.
  • Evaluate and prioritize risks: Assess vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and compliance gaps. Receive a risk-ranked report with actionable recommendations.

3 key deliverables:

What you will receive if you participate in an AI Security Assessment:

  1. AI Asset Inventory Report: Automated discovery of AI and shadow AI components across cloud environments, resulting in a structured AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM).
  2. Prioritized Recommendations Report: Evaluation of security risks, including misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and compliance gaps, with actionable remediation guidance.
  3. Executive Report: A high-level summary of findings and strategic recommendations tailored for leadership decision-making.

Why clients choose IBM for their security

IBM offers a research-led, scalable, and future-ready approach to AI security—combining deep cybersecurity expertise, advanced AI tooling and a proven governance framework.

  • Research-led guardrails: Continuously updated by IBM Research to stay ahead of emerging threats.
  • Integrated governance: Aligns AI security with enterprise-wide AI governance for informed, unified risk management.
  • Future-ready framework: Designed to secure GenAI systems and evolving autonomous agents.
  • Scalable operating model: Automates and simplifies risk mitigation across complex environments.
  • Agile risk response: Enables early risk detection and rapid pivots to secure alternatives.
  • Hybrid AI Security: Enforces consistent security across hyperscalers, SaaS, on-prem and enterprise platforms.

Take control of your enterprise AI Security

Join our upcoming webinar to learn how the Rapid AI Security Assessment can help your organization secure its AI journey.

Register here