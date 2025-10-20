IBM is launching the Rapid AI Security Assessment, a joint offering from IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services and IBM Guardium AI Security.
As organizations accelerate their adoption of AI, they face a growing challenge: how to innovate responsibly while managing risk. From shadow AI to misconfigured models and sensitive data exposures, the AI landscape is riddled with blind spots that can lead to costly breaches and compliance failures.
Rapid AI Security Assessment fast-tracks engagement to help organizations uncover hidden risks, build trust in their AI deployments and lay the foundation for scalable AI governance.
The Rapid AI Security Assessment is an expert-led engagement designed to help clients quickly gain visibility into their AI landscape and identify critical security risks, within a few weeks. This offering provides a structured, high-impact approach to enterprise AI security transformation.
The Rapid AI Security Assessment provides a comprehensive approach to securing your AI landscape, guiding you from initial discovery to informed decision-making with clear, actionable outcomes, including:
What you will receive if you participate in an AI Security Assessment:
IBM offers a research-led, scalable, and future-ready approach to AI security—combining deep cybersecurity expertise, advanced AI tooling and a proven governance framework.
Join our upcoming webinar to learn how the Rapid AI Security Assessment can help your organization secure its AI journey.