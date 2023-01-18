Deprecation of IBM Cloud App Service Starter Kits

The following starter kits are deprecated:
Starter kits will be revised to focus efforts on more complex enterprise solutions in 2023. In the meantime, use the following tutorials to deploy apps on IBM Cloud by using IBM Cloud Schematics:
If you have active applications, you will not be impacted and may continue running your applications on IBM Cloud. If you want to create new applications, please refer to the following additional docs:
Be sure to keep the following dates in mind when making your plan:
If you have comments, questions, or concerns, you can always reach out to us through IBM Cloud Support.