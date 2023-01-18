Deprecation of IBM Cloud App Service Starter Kits

18 January 2023

2 min read

As of 31 March 2023, the ability to create and manage applications by using IBM Cloud App Service starter kits is deprecated.

The following starter kits are deprecated:

  • Android Mobile
  • Go Gin
  • Infinite Scrolling with Cloudant NoSQL for iOS
  • iOS Mobile
  • Java Liberty
  • Java Spring
  • Natural Language Understanding Node.js
  • Node.js Express
  • Node.js + Cloudant
  • Node-RED
  • Python Django
  • Python Flask
  • Speech-to-Text Node.js
  • Swift Kitura
  • Swift Vapor
  • Text to Speech Node.js
  • Virtual Assistant for iOS with Watson

Starter kits will be revised to focus efforts on more complex enterprise solutions in 2023. In the meantime, use the following tutorials to deploy apps on IBM Cloud by using IBM Cloud Schematics.

What if I already created applications?

If you have active applications, you will not be impacted and may continue running your applications on IBM Cloud. If you want to create new applications, please refer to the following additional docs:

What are the important dates?

Be sure to keep the following dates in mind when making your plan:

  • 18 February 2023 – End of Marketing: On this date, you will no longer be able to create new applications, and the starter kits will be removed from the catalog. Existing apps will continue to operate and will be supported until the End of Support date.
  • 31 March 2023 – End of Support: On this date, the Applications Details page will no longer be accessible, but you will still be able to access your application code and toolchains through the IBM Cloud Resource List. No migration is necessary.

Have questions?

If you have comments, questions, or concerns, you can always reach out to us through IBM Cloud Support.

 

Author

Jason Mcalpin

Writer

Insights you can’t miss. Subscribe to our newsletters.

Go beyond the hype with expert news on AI, quantum computing, cloud, security and much more.

 Subscribe today