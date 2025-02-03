DeepSeek R1 Distilled Models now available on watsonx.ai

03 February 2025
Both the Llama 3.1 8B and Llama 3.3 70b distilled variants of DeepSeek-R1 are now available on watsonx.ai, IBM’s enterprise-grade AI developer studio.
DeepSeek-R1, the reasoning LLM from Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, is among the world's most powerful open-source models, rivaling the capabilities of even OpenAI’s o1. Released under the MIT License, DeepSeek-R1 was developed primarily through the direct use of reinforcement learning (RL) on the base model DeepSeek-V3—a major innovation in fine-tuning LLMs.
DeepSeek also used a technique called knowledge distillation to fine-tune multiple Llama and Qwen models using the data generated by the much larger R1 model. Users can access DeepSeek distilled models on watsonx.ai in two ways:
DeepSeek-R1 is an advanced AI model renowned for its exceptional reasoning capabilities, enabling a wide array of applications across various industries:
Developers can build AI solutions within IBM watsonx.ai using deployed models like DeepSeek-R1 and solution capabilities that:
IBM watsonx.ai enables clients to customize implementation of open-source models like DeepSeek-R1, from full flexibility of deployment environments to intuitive workflows for agent development, fine-tuning, RAG, prompt engineering and integration with enterprise applications. Users can take advantage of watsonx.ai’s built-in guardrails to protect their applications.
Of course, data security and AI governance are top concerns for our customers. In addition to guardrails, when deployed on watsonx.ai, these models become dedicated instances, which means that there is no data being shared anywhere else beyond the platform. Additionally, seamless integration with IBM watsonx.governance, a powerful governance, risk and compliance (GRC) tool kit, ensures your AI is responsible, transparent and explainable across the entire AI lifecycle.
Support for DeepSeek-R1's distilled variants is part of IBM’s commitment to open source innovation in AI. Both DeepSeek Llama distilled models are available as part of the Deploy on Demand catalog on IBM watsonx.ai, able to be deployed on an hourly basis on a dedicated GPU.
To deploy a foundation model on-demand from the Resource hub, complete the following steps:
1. Open the Resource hub from the Navigation Menu.
2. From the Pay by the hour section, find the DeepSeek model that you want to deploy on demand.
3. From the model details page, click Deploy.
4. Click Deploy from the foundation model tile, and then choose the deployment space where you want the foundation model to be deployed.
5. Click Create.
6. Start using the model through the Prompt Lab or through API/SDK:
Watsonx.ai is displaying the thought process of the model here in italics with the final output displayed in non-italics. As you can see, with a simple prompt, the model is reasoning and planning out the various sections that would need to be included in its response.
Alternatively, you can also use the REST API to deploy the model:
1. Creating a model asset:
2. Creating a deployment for an on-demand foundation model:
Of course, you must replace information like bearer token and space-id with the appropriate credentials. After the model is deployed, you can prompt the foundation model from the Prompt Lab or watsonx.ai API.
By providing users with access to best-in-class open models in watsonx.ai, including both third-party and IBM Granite, our goal is to foster a culture of collaboration and knowledge sharing.