DeepSeek R1 Distilled Models now available on watsonx.ai

DeepSeek-R1, the reasoning LLM from Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, is among the world's most powerful open-source models, rivaling the capabilities of even OpenAI’s o1. Released under the MIT License, DeepSeek-R1 was developed primarily through the direct use of reinforcement learning (RL) on the base model DeepSeek-V3—a major innovation in fine-tuning LLMs.

DeepSeek also used a technique called knowledge distillation to fine-tune multiple Llama and Qwen models using the data generated by the much larger R1 model. Users can access DeepSeek distilled models on watsonx.ai in two ways: