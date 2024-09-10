Tech industry ramps up efforts to combat rising deepfake threats

Deepfake fraud is surging, signaling an alarming trend in corporate security.

Scammers can now create convincing voice impersonations of executives, potentially manipulating stock prices and orchestrating multi-million dollar frauds. As companies rush to bolster defenses, experts say many remain unprepared for this rapidly evolving threat.

“Bad actors have a low barrier to entry,” warns Srinivas Tummalapenta, an IBM Distinguished Engineer & CTO of IBM Security Services. With just 5 USD and a minute-long voice sample, scammers can now impersonate CEOs, potentially wreaking havoc on company finances and reputations.

Deepfakes are highly realistic digital forgeries created using artificial intelligence technology. These manipulated videos or audio recordings can make it appear that someone is saying or doing something they never actually said or did, posing significant challenges for distinguishing truth from fiction in digital media.

The scale of this threat is staggering. According to Onfido’s Identity Fraud Report 2024, there has been a 3,000% increase in deepfakes.

And the stakes are high. From elaborate spam to manipulated executive videos, the landscape of corporate fraud is evolving rapidly. “You can influence the share market,” Tummalapenta notes.

Banks are already on alert, using real-time voice analysis in call centers. But many companies still need to prepare. “The funds are unavailable,” Tummalapenta explains, with firms often failing to recognize the threat until they’ve been hit.

In one recent incident, scammers used AI technology to impersonate Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna in an elaborate fraud attempt.

A Ferrari executive received suspicious text messages from an unknown number claiming to be Vigna. The messages, which included the CEO’s photo, hinted at a major acquisition and asked for help.

The quick-thinking executive saw through the ruse, stopping the scam in its tracks. Others haven’t been so lucky. Tummalapenta says creating convincing fakes is alarmingly simple, while detection requires sophisticated tools.