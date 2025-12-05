Modern database teams face a difficult reality: more environments, more complexity and less time to manage it all. Nearly two-thirds of database administrators (DBAs) say troubleshooting is their most time-consuming task, and 68% juggle multiple tools each day—slowing diagnosis and increasing operational risk.*

Db2 Intelligence Center brings these workflows into one place. As the AI-powered, unified database management console for Db2 across on-prem, cloud, PureScale and containerized deployments, Intelligence Center gives teams fast, consistent visibility and reduces the manual effort required to keep workloads healthy.

This release delivers improvements across monitoring performance, platform flexibility and installation simplicity.

Key highlights include: