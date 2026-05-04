Db2 Genius Hub: Trusted on prem AI inferencing with Intel Gaudi 3

IBM Db2 Genius Hub is an AI-Powered console experience designed to bring intelligence and autonomy directly into database operations. It continuously correlates performance signals and operational context across the Db2 estate, helping teams quickly understand what changed, why it happened and what to do next through optimal, expert-backed recommendations.



At the core of this experience is AI inferencing. Every recommendation, explanation and insight generated by Db2 Genius Hub relies on the ability to efficiently run AI models against live operational data often across complex, production scale environments.



Delivering this capability on-prem places demanding requirements on performance, responsiveness and scalability. AI must operate fast enough to be actionable, consistent enough to be trusted and efficient enough to integrate seamlessly into existing enterprise infrastructure.

This is where Intel Gaudi inferencing plays a key role as inferencing servers. By leveraging Gaudi to accelerate AI inferencing workloads, Db2 Genius Hub strengthens how AI operates across on-prem air-gapped Db2 environments. Gaudi’s multicard architecture and RedHat vLLM engine, combined with support for running concurrent instances of LLM, enables efficient distribution of inferencing workloads and seamless handling of high request concurrency. This design helps maintain optimal latency for each request, delivering more responsive, consistent, and elevated user experience for Db2 Genius Hub in on-prem deployments.



These improvements directly supports Db2 Genius Hub’s mission to reduce manual overhead and shift teams from reactive firefighting to proactive database management while maintaining transparency, explainability and control in production environments.