Datavault AI debuts enterprise data monetization via AI agents built with IBM watsonx.ai

29 July 2025
Today, Datavault AI, a Platinum partner in IBM Partner Plus, announced their expanded commercialization, which embeds IBM watsonx.ai for their flagship AI agents—DataScore® and DataValue—leading the way in AI data experience, valuation and monetization. This expansion is designed to help customers streamline their enterprise financial modeling, risk assessment and pricing strategies across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.
According to McKinsey & Company, gen AI is projected to add between USD 2.6 trillion and USD 4.4 trillion annually across key business applications, making AI-driven automation one of the most significant investment frontiers in enterprise technology.
IBM works with leading software companies, collaborating to help them embed IBM technology to create new use cases within a given partner’s expertise to solve client’s problems. IBM provides AI engineering talent and deep technical expertise that can help expand and accelerate the impact of its offerings for clients.
“We believe this is a strategic inflection point for Datavault AI and marks a significant milestone in our enterprise-scale commercialization roadmap,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “By integrating IBM watsonx at a technical level and collaborating with IBM, we’re positioned to scale our data monetization platform globally.”
The IBM Ecosystem works with partners on their go-to-market (GTM) efforts, supporting companies like Datavault AI to help deploy, test and develop solutions that can help accelerate AI adoption across key industries such as finance, healthcare, sports, entertainment and government.
For example, as a Platinum IBM Partner, Datavault AI will collaborate with IBM’s sales force and partner network to accelerate Datavault’s customer engagement and buy-in.
IBM is eager to see Datavault AI ‘s fully integrated AI-powered ecosystem designed to help organizations monetize their data assets through its 3 flagship AI agents:
Additionally, Datavault AI’s patented Data Vault Web 3.0 platform is enhanced by its completed integrations, enabling secure, compliant and scalable data monetization across industries.
The platform continues to evolve with advancements in data indexing, perception and monetization capabilities. Seeing innovative technology with embedded watsonx in action is why we partner with companies like Datavault AI.
Learn more on Embeddable AI and our partners