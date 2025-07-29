Datavault AI debuts enterprise data monetization via AI agents built with IBM watsonx.ai

According to McKinsey & Company, gen AI is projected to add between USD 2.6 trillion and USD 4.4 trillion annually across key business applications, making AI-driven automation one of the most significant investment frontiers in enterprise technology.

IBM works with leading software companies, collaborating to help them embed IBM technology to create new use cases within a given partner’s expertise to solve client’s problems. IBM provides AI engineering talent and deep technical expertise that can help expand and accelerate the impact of its offerings for clients.

“We believe this is a strategic inflection point for Datavault AI and marks a significant milestone in our enterprise-scale commercialization roadmap,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “By integrating IBM watsonx at a technical level and collaborating with IBM, we’re positioned to scale our data monetization platform globally.”