Announcing DataPower Nano Gateway and IBM API Studio: Two big steps for a developer-first, agentic AI future

Enterprises are racing to modernize while proving clear ROI from AI. APIs sit at the center of that reality: how apps, data and agents connect, govern, and scale.

Today, we’re excited to introduce two new capabilities that bring that vision closer for API developers, architects and technology leaders:

DataPower Nano Gateway: An ultra-light, app-level gateway that starts fast, runs lean and gives developers precise, policy-driven control right where their services run. IBM API Studio: An AI-powered developer tool that meets API developers where they work to create, manage, secure and socialize API projects.

We’re introducing these advances within API Connect—and they become even more powerful when used in the context of IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration—delivering consistent governance and agentic AI amplifying both build and run experiences.