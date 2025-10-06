Announcing DataPower Nano Gateway and IBM API Studio: Two big steps for a developer-first, agentic AI future

API Connect is our agentic, end-to-end API management platform that helps teams create, manage, secure and socialize APIs across hybrid environments, with AI assisting along the lifecycle.
Enterprises are racing to modernize while proving clear ROI from AI. APIs sit at the center of that reality: how apps, data and agents connect, govern, and scale.
Today, we’re excited to introduce two new capabilities that bring that vision closer for API developers, architects and technology leaders:
We’re introducing these advances within API Connect—and they become even more powerful when used in the context of IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration—delivering consistent governance and agentic AI amplifying both build and run experiences.
Industry analysts keep underscoring just how quickly software footprints are expanding and how central API platforms are to that growth. Forrester calls out API management as a foundational capability in its most recent Wave evaluation, reflecting the category’s strategic role for enterprises. IDC also highlights the explosive rise of modern application development (with gen AI in the mix), foreshadowing massive app and API proliferation across the next few years.
That pace of growth brings opportunity but also risk. As APIs multiply and proliferate, developers face mounting complexity and enterprises struggle to keep innovation secure and governed. Against that backdrop, the winners will be those who simplify developer workflows, embed security and governance by default, and scale confidently across hybrid estates. That’s exactly where the two announcements below fit.
DataPower Nano Gateway is a next-gen gateway designed for modern, cloud-native workloads. It runs alongside your applications, giving developers direct control over API traffic, security, and policies at the service boundary, so they can move fast without waiting on centralized teams.
We’ve already equipped enterprises with powerful gateways: the Federated API Gateway, which delivers complete visibility and consistent governance across all your APIs, wherever they run; so organizations can scale innovation with confidence, and the AI Gateway, which centralizes control of AI APIs to securely unlock smarter decisions and accelerate business outcomes.
Now, we’re introducing the DataPower Nano Gateway delivering lightweight individual runtimes deployed at the API product level for precise scaling and fault isolation—plus a tiny footprint and fast startup to enable auto-scaling and fault tolerance.
Preview customers tell us the DataPower Nano Gateway is “easy to use, fast, and cloud-ready,” precisely the experience developers expect.
In internal validations, the DataPower Nano Gateway demonstrates milliseconds-class startup, single-digit-millisecond latency, and a footprint measured in the tens of MB, the combination you want for collocated, high-throughput services.
“We need API management that’s secure, scalable, and doesn’t slow us down. Give us control without the chaos,” said a primary API User insight, which was echoed repeatedly in our field conversations.
Use DataPower Nano Gateway to protect monoliths or microservices and to reduce “noisy neighbor” effects by isolating traffic near the workload.
IBM API Studio unifies the creation of APIs, policies and tests—all managed as code—for speed, consistency and collaboration. It’s designed to meet developers where they are (web app, desktop or IDE plug-in) while keeping governance close at hand.
Too often, API design, policy configuration, and testing live in separate tools. That means context switching, hand-offs and drift. With IBM API Studio, you get end-to-end ownership in one experience—form or code view—with version control and CI/CD from the start.
Private preview responses strongly validate our direction, highlighting the power of the unified authoring flow and the flexibility of treating everything as code.
The combination of API Connect’s DataPower Nano Gateway and IBM API Studio changes the operating model for API teams:
Enabling agentic AI is a core focus of IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration, including building AI gateways, accelerating MCP lifecycle management, and leveraging IBM technologies such as watsonx. Dig deeper into some of those latest advancements here.
We’re proud to announce API Connect has been honored with the Innovator of the Year award at the 2025 API Awards, part of API World; recognizing breakthroughs in the API & microservices industry.
Ready to see DataPower Nano Gateway and IBM API Studio in API Connect?