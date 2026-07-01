Announcing IBM DataPower Interact Gateway: Governing AI interactions where it meets the enterprise

Govern, secure and observe AI interactions across agents, models and tools.
As enterprises scale AI, success depends on more than access to models; it requires trusted enterprise context, governed interactions and secure connectivity across APIs, applications and data.
Building on the IBM Integration portfolio customers already rely on to connect and govern their hybrid enterprise, IBM is extending that trusted foundation to the AI era with IBM DataPower Interact Gateway. As IBM’s AI mediation governance gateway, it governs, secures and observes interactions between agents, models, tools and enterprise systems, enabling organizations to safely operationalize AI without introducing new silos or disrupting existing architectures.
Organizations have spent years building trusted integration foundations. APIs are managed. Workflows are orchestrated. Policies are enforced. The integration discipline that took years to establish is real, battle-tested and operating at scale. As AI moves into production, the challenge isn’t just governing AI; it’s giving AI trusted, real-time understanding of the business. That understanding comes from secure, governed interactions across APIs, applications, data, and workflows, enabling agents and models to safely act within enterprise systems rather than operate in isolation.
And yet, AI is arriving in a way that bypasses all of it. AI agents interact with enterprise systems, models access data outside established security and compliance boundaries. Tools invoke business workflows without policy enforcement. Each of these interactions happens outside the governance structures organizations rely on; creating fragmented policies, limited visibility, and usage-based costs that spiral without warning. The result is a growing blind spot at the exact point where AI meets the enterprise: the interaction layer.
This is not a model or data problem, but an interaction problem. It requires a solution built specifically for that layer—not a collection of governance silos—each covering one piece of the picture. According to IBM’s Institute for Business Value, 65% of enterprises believe AI will fail without better integration. The window to establish control is narrowing. Forrester forecasts the AI governance software market will grow at approximately 30% CAGR through 2030, reaching roughly $15.8B in spend.
As AI adoption accelerates, organizations that lack a consistent approach to governing AI interactions risk accumulating governance debt with every unmanaged deployment.
As enterprises scale AI into production, they’re encountering a new challenge: how to govern the growing volume of interactions between AI agents, models, APIs, enterprise data and business workflows.
This emerging need has given rise to a new category analysts are calling AI gateways: platforms designed to provide the governance, security, observability and control required for enterprise AI adoption at scale. Many organizations initially attempt to govern AI interactions using existing API gateways, model platforms or application-specific controls. While those tools address important parts of the problem, they often lack a unified governance layer designed specifically for the growing volume and variety of interactions between agents, models, tools, APIs and enterprise data. Gartner’s Market Guide for AI Gateways¹ identifies AI gateways as foundational infrastructure for organizations moving AI from pilots into production.
That evolution led to Interact Gateway. Rather than introducing another standalone AI control point, IBM extends the trusted integration capabilities customers already rely on to govern how AI interacts with enterprise systems. Built on existing API and integration infrastructure, Interact Gateway secures, governs, and observes interactions across any model, any agent framework, any API, and hybrid environments; preserving existing investments while bringing enterprise-grade policy, security, and observability to the AI era.
The result is a more practical approach to AI governance: helping organizations scale AI responsibly while reducing operational sprawl and maintaining control over how AI engages with the enterprise.
Enable AI-ready enterprise services
Existing REST APIs can be republished as MCP tools, making enterprise capabilities immediately discoverable and invokable by AI agents without rewriting application logic or rebuilding integrations.
Connect AI with trusted enterprise context
Governed interactions give AI secure, real-time access to enterprise APIs, systems and data. Apply security protections consistently through a unified control point including authentication, authorization, rate limiting. Organizations can centralize and govern access to AI models through the same governance layer, applying consistent security, policy enforcement, and observability regardless of model provider. Teams gain visibility into AI interaction patterns, model usage and operational activity, helping organizations maintain control and manage AI-related costs as adoption scales.
Apply trusted governance across hybrid environments
AI interaction policies apply consistently across on-premises, private cloud and multi-cloud deployments, honouring regional data residency requirements and compliance obligations without scoping governance to a single platform or cloud boundary.
Prepare for the next generation of AI interactions
As AI ecosystems become increasingly interconnected, governance must extend beyond human-to-agent interactions. Interact Gateway is being designed with the future of agent-to-agent (A2A) communication in mind, helping organizations build trusted, secure and observable AI ecosystems at scale.
Extend your trusted integration foundation
Interact Gateway layers onto existing integration infrastructure rather than replacing it. The governance teams need for AI is delivered through the same infrastructure already managing their APIs and integrations.
Today, agents and models are arriving outside established governance pathways. As they access APIs, enterprise data and business workflows directly, organizations face growing visibility, policy enforcement, security and cost-management challenges.
What begins as a single AI pilot can quickly grow into thousands, or even millions of interactions across APIs, enterprise data sources and business workflows. As those interactions increasingly influence customer experiences, operational decisions and revenue-generating processes, maintaining visibility, policy enforcement and operational control becomes significantly more challenging.
The integration layer that took years to establish is now operating with a blind spot at the exact point where AI meets the enterprise. Interact Gateway closes that gap. It extends the existing integration layer to govern AI interactions: bringing models, tools and agents into the same management and observability plane as APIs and integrations, applying the same rigor teams already know how to run. Existing integration investments become the foundation for governing AI interactions without rebuilding infrastructure or introducing a parallel stack.
For organizations running IBM integration and AI products, Interact Gateway works with, not in place of, what is already in place: extending existing governance to cover AI interactions without adding new infrastructure or duplicating what those platforms already do well.
Interact Gateway is the right fit when:
As AI moves from experimentation to production, organizations need a trusted way to connect agents, models, APIs and enterprise systems; without sacrificing governance, security or control. Interact Gateway extends the trusted integration foundation customers already rely on to help securely operationalize AI at enterprise scale.