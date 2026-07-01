Announcing IBM DataPower Interact Gateway: Governing AI interactions where it meets the enterprise

Organizations have spent years building trusted integration foundations. APIs are managed. Workflows are orchestrated. Policies are enforced. The integration discipline that took years to establish is real, battle-tested and operating at scale. As AI moves into production, the challenge isn’t just governing AI; it’s giving AI trusted, real-time understanding of the business. That understanding comes from secure, governed interactions across APIs, applications, data, and workflows, enabling agents and models to safely act within enterprise systems rather than operate in isolation.

And yet, AI is arriving in a way that bypasses all of it. AI agents interact with enterprise systems, models access data outside established security and compliance boundaries. Tools invoke business workflows without policy enforcement. Each of these interactions happens outside the governance structures organizations rely on; creating fragmented policies, limited visibility, and usage-based costs that spiral without warning. The result is a growing blind spot at the exact point where AI meets the enterprise: the interaction layer.

This is not a model or data problem, but an interaction problem. It requires a solution built specifically for that layer—not a collection of governance silos—each covering one piece of the picture. According to IBM’s Institute for Business Value, 65% of enterprises believe AI will fail without better integration. The window to establish control is narrowing. Forrester forecasts the AI governance software market will grow at approximately 30% CAGR through 2030, reaching roughly $15.8B in spend.

As AI adoption accelerates, organizations that lack a consistent approach to governing AI interactions risk accumulating governance debt with every unmanaged deployment.