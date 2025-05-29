Custom foundation models import support for Granite Time Series models

IBM’s Granite Time Series Tiny Time Mixer (TTMs) are compact models for multivariate time-series forecasting, open-sourced by IBM Research under the Apache 2.0 license.

Pretrained TTMs with 1-5 M parameters were previously made available on watsonx.ai and shown to deliver state-of-the-art zero-shot forecasting accuracy across a variety of datasets, ranging from IoT sensor readings to energy demand and financial time series, while running efficiently even on CPU-only machines. These models support multiple input context lengths (from 512 to 1536 timepoints), making them versatile for a wide range of forecasting scenarios

With the addition of support for custom TTMs, users can now fine-tune on their own data, capturing the correlation between multiple channels as well as support for exogenous features, and then bring these models to the watsonx.ai platform across different industry use cases.