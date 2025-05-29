Custom foundation models import support for Granite Time Series models

29 May 2025
IBM has expanded its Custom Foundation Models feature to support Granite Time Series models (TinyTimeMixer and TTM), enabling practitioners to import their fine-tuned multivariate TTM forecasting models directly into watsonx.ai and use the Timeseries Model Inferencing API/SDK. Granite Time Series models are lightweight, open-source models optimized for forecasting.
Bringing your TTM—tuned for multivariate domain customization—into watsonx.ai unlocks enterprise-grade governance, seamless API integration and scalable deployment workflows, while leveraging the power of your enterprise data.
IBM’s Granite Time Series Tiny Time Mixer (TTMs) are compact models for multivariate time-series forecasting, open-sourced by IBM Research under the Apache 2.0 license.
Pretrained TTMs with 1-5 M parameters were previously made available on watsonx.ai and shown to deliver state-of-the-art zero-shot forecasting accuracy across a variety of datasets, ranging from IoT sensor readings to energy demand and financial time series, while running efficiently even on CPU-only machines. These models support multiple input context lengths (from 512 to 1536 timepoints), making them versatile for a wide range of forecasting scenarios
With the addition of support for custom TTMs, users can now fine-tune on their own data, capturing the correlation between multiple channels as well as support for exogenous features, and then bring these models to the watsonx.ai platform across different industry use cases.
Bring your Granite Time Series TTM models into an enterprise-grade AI platform and discover how easy it is to deploy your tuned time-series models at scale.
