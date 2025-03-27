IBM Cloud Pak for Integration (CP4I) extended: Empowering seamless partner management and automated, secure file transfers

27 March 2025

Leif Davidsen

Program Director, PM, Cloud Pak for Integration

While digital transformation has accelerated innovation, it may have come at the cost of increased integration complexity. The very technologies fueling progress can also inadvertently fuel fragmentations, inefficiencies, security and compliance risks, and most critically, missed business opportunities. With the agile business now seeing an explosion of B2B transactions and file transfers—further amplified by AI—are you prepared for the challenges ahead?

Unlock the power of CP4I: Now enhanced with B2B and MFT capabilities 

Many businesses today still struggle with manual, error-prone and insecure B2B processes that hinder collaboration, drive up costs, and expose them to security risks, leading to delayed transactions, lost revenue, and damaged relationships. Additionally, organizations often rely on insecure, unreliable and non-compliant file exchange methods, further limiting business agility and weakening collaboration with trading partners and even other parts of their own business.

We are excited to introduce the latest enhancements and additional in CP4I, now featuring robust Business-to-Business (B2B) and Managed File Transfer (MFT) capabilities, which became generally available on 26 March 2025. These updates are designed to empower seamless partner management and automated, secure file transfers—without impacting your existing integration deployments. These new features expand your integration capabilities to help you streamline operations, reduce manual processes, amplify collaboration and ensures compliance, all the while keeping your tech landscape secure and efficient.

Key features

  • Accelerated time to value with simplified onboarding of trading partners: With a more streamlined interface and automated workflows, you can quickly establish and manage partner relationships, reducing setup time and operational overhead.
  • Automate, secure, and streamline file transfers with scalability and control: Our MFT capabilities offer superior visibility and control over file transfers, allowing real-time tracking of files, instant notifications on transfer status, and easy management of file retention policies to reduce errors and expedite file transfers.
  • Protect your data with enterprise-grade security and compliance: With advanced encryption, access controls and audit trails, your organization maintains regulatory compliance while safeguarding critical data.
  • Unleash the full potential of your business: CP4I is engineered for peak performance and scalability, ensuring you can manage growing volumes of transactions and integrations without downtime or performance bottlenecks.

Discover CP4I in action

Read the case study to see how businesses like yours are overcoming integration challenges.

Book a live demo with our experts to explore how to expand your integration capabilities, automate file transfers and optimize B2B partner management.

