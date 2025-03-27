Many businesses today still struggle with manual, error-prone and insecure B2B processes that hinder collaboration, drive up costs, and expose them to security risks, leading to delayed transactions, lost revenue, and damaged relationships. Additionally, organizations often rely on insecure, unreliable and non-compliant file exchange methods, further limiting business agility and weakening collaboration with trading partners and even other parts of their own business.

We are excited to introduce the latest enhancements and additional in CP4I, now featuring robust Business-to-Business (B2B) and Managed File Transfer (MFT) capabilities, which became generally available on 26 March 2025. These updates are designed to empower seamless partner management and automated, secure file transfers—without impacting your existing integration deployments. These new features expand your integration capabilities to help you streamline operations, reduce manual processes, amplify collaboration and ensures compliance, all the while keeping your tech landscape secure and efficient.