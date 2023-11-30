Calculate and disclose your climate impact with help from IBM Envizi Essentials

IBM® Envizi™ proudly announces the release of a starter package from our extensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) software suite. Drawing on the experience and expertise in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculations and disclosure provided by Envizi, the IBM® Envizi™ Essentials package includes the functionality organizations need to calculate and report on their Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions.

The new package is designed to help organizations beginning their ESG program and those with a less complex ESG data landscape.