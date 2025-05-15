Building reusable automation with IBM watsonx Code Assistant

The first step is to install IBM watsonx Code Assistant. You can do this by downloading and connecting your Ansible VS Code extension directly in your IDE and click “Generate an Ansible Role” to get started with role generation.

Creating your first role:

Open the Ansible menu from VS Code’s Activity bar. Navigate to role generation: Select the option for Ansible Role generation from the main menu. Define your role: Use natural language to describe the role you want to create. For example, you might say, "Create a role to install and configure Apache." Receive role outline: Watsonx Code Assistant will provide an outline of the role based on your description. This outline includes directories for tasks, handlers, variables, templates, and files. Review: Edit the outline as needed Create: Choose the collection where you want to create the role. You must have a collection inside your workspace to create a role. Save: Click Save files. A list of files is displayed that includes the new role.

By using watsonx Code Assistant, integrating roles into your Ansible Playbooks is streamlined and efficient, making automation easier than ever. The role generation features allow you to create roles using natural language, simplifying the setup and reducing the time required to organize and manage your automation tasks. Once generated, these roles can be effortlessly integrated into your Ansible playbooks, leveraging their modularity and reusability to enhance your automation scripts.

As you continue to explore and expand your automation capabilities with watsonx Code Assistant, you'll be well-equipped to tackle increasingly complex challenges and streamline your workflows.

