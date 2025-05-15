Building reusable automation with IBM watsonx Code Assistant

15 May 2025
In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, automation is no longer a luxury—it’s a strategic imperative. Forward-thinking IT leaders are reimagining operations by embedding intelligence and repeatability into every layer of infrastructure. As organizations strive to build more resilient and adaptive systems, the ability to generate modular, reusable automation assets becomes a key differentiator in achieving long-term agility and success.
With the latest feature of IBM watsonx Code Assistant—Ansible Role generation—creating reusable automation has never been easier.
Ansible Roles are a powerful way to organize and distribute automation tasks. They encapsulate tasks, handlers, variables and other components into reusable units, making it easier to manage and maintain complex automation scripts. But why are Ansible Roles so crucial?
Let’s take a look at a real-world example with IBM’s CIO organization.
The Chief Information Officer (CIO) Organization leads IBM’s internal IT strategy and is responsible for delivering, securing, modernizing and supporting the IT solutions that IBM, clients and partners rely on every day. The CIO team has been using watsonx Code Assistant with strong results, and recently began leveraging its Ansible Role Generation feature to further democratize development, accelerate onboarding, and boost productivity.
This feature empowers developers—including those with less experience—to generate standardized, best-practice-aligned code with minimal manual intervention. What did the stakeholders have to say?
The first step is to install IBM watsonx Code Assistant. You can do this by downloading and connecting your Ansible VS Code extension directly in your IDE and click “Generate an Ansible Role” to get started with role generation.
By using watsonx Code Assistant, integrating roles into your Ansible Playbooks is streamlined and efficient, making automation easier than ever. The role generation features allow you to create roles using natural language, simplifying the setup and reducing the time required to organize and manage your automation tasks. Once generated, these roles can be effortlessly integrated into your Ansible playbooks, leveraging their modularity and reusability to enhance your automation scripts.
As you continue to explore and expand your automation capabilities with watsonx Code Assistant, you'll be well-equipped to tackle increasingly complex challenges and streamline your workflows.
