Building resilient supply chains with IBM Sterling

In a recent IDC MarketScape report, IBM was recognised as a Leader in the multi-enterprise supply chain commerce network space. This accolade underscores IBM’s commitment to delivering robust, future-proof solutions that empower global enterprises to navigate the complexities of modern supply chains, that are not only required to be connected, but also intelligent and adaptive.

In this assessment, IDC notes that the IBM Sterling Supply Chain Suite is designed to enable seamless, intelligent and resilient collaboration across global supply chains.