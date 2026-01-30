Building resilient supply chains with IBM Sterling

With its comprehensive suite of supply chain solutions, IBM Sterling is designed to help you adapt, grow and thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape.
In a recent IDC MarketScape report, IBM was recognised as a Leader in the multi-enterprise supply chain commerce network space. This accolade underscores IBM’s commitment to delivering robust, future-proof solutions that empower global enterprises to navigate the complexities of modern supply chains, that are not only required to be connected, but also intelligent and adaptive.
In this assessment, IDC notes that the IBM Sterling Supply Chain Suite is designed to enable seamless, intelligent and resilient collaboration across global supply chains.
In today’s environment of persistent disruption, supply chain leaders are under increasing pressure to move faster, collaborate more deeply, and operate with greater visibility beyond their four walls. As IDC notes, multi-enterprise supply chain commerce networks are rapidly becoming a “must-have” for organizations seeking resilience, visibility, and orchestration across complex ecosystems.
With IBM Sterling, you’re not just investing in a product; you’re securing a strategic advantage through continuous innovation and proven success. The report highlights IBM Sterling’s strengths, in its ability to manage complex, high-scale fulfilment networks with speed, intelligence, and flexibility through a powerful combination of advanced technology, deep integration capabilities, and unmatched operational intelligence. These features translate into tangible business benefits, such as reduced operational costs, enhanced visibility and improved supplier collaboration.
IBM Sterling’s flexible deployment options cater to diverse industry needs, whether you’re operating in a cloud, on-premises or in hybrid environments. IDC also recognizes IBM’s proven enterprise scale supporting over 3 billion order transactions annually across global brands, with 99.99% uptime and performance tuned for peak events like Black Friday and flash sales.
Equally important, IDC points to IBM’s deep integration of AI throughout the platform powers predictive analytics, automated partner onboarding, and cognitive alerts to help organizations act faster and more strategically. These capabilities help organizations improve agility and strengthen collaboration across increasingly outsourced and distributed supply chains.
As you consider your supply chain strategy, remember that IBM Sterling is more than just a tool, it’s a partner in your journey towards supply chain resilience. With its comprehensive suite of solutions, from B2B data exchange to order management, IBM Sterling is designed to help you adapt, grow and thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape.
Explore how IBM Sterling can help you unlock new levels of efficiency, collaboration and resilience, and to understand the evaluation criteria, detailed vendor analysis and why IBM was positioned as a Leader in this critical market, read the full report.
