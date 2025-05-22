Building integration agility with IBM Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.2

Integrations are the heartbeat of business. Every message, API call and transformation is essential in delivering business value, customer satisfaction and effective use of data. And your business is unlikely to be restricted to a single location, whether physical or virtual.

IBM Cloud Pak for Integration includes the Platform UI as a powerful but simple tool for creating, connecting, deploying and managing integrations. It offers visibility and control through a single window. Until now, that view and control was limited to a single OpenShift cluster for each window.

With the latest release, however, users can now define an “Instance Location” field in the Platform UI, which combines with a new Location Agent deployed in each OpenShift cluster. Together, this allows a single Platform UI instance to show integrations not just in the local cluster but in any OpenShift cluster where integrations are deployed.

In addition to having visibility into which integrations are deployed, it also shows their runtime status and makes operational control faster and easier for an individual user. Another major benefit is the ability to click through to the local cluster to manage the integration from your single window, providing control at your fingertips to any of your integrations in any OpenShift cluster.