Building integration agility with IBM Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.2

22 May 2025
We are excited to announce IBM Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.2. With the new Unified Management feature, you now get more visibility and control of your integrations and your business.
Integrations are the heartbeat of business. Every message, API call and transformation is essential in delivering business value, customer satisfaction and effective use of data. And your business is unlikely to be restricted to a single location, whether physical or virtual.
IBM Cloud Pak for Integration includes the Platform UI as a powerful but simple tool for creating, connecting, deploying and managing integrations. It offers visibility and control through a single window. Until now, that view and control was limited to a single OpenShift cluster for each window.
With the latest release, however, users can now define an “Instance Location” field in the Platform UI, which combines with a new Location Agent deployed in each OpenShift cluster. Together, this allows a single Platform UI instance to show integrations not just in the local cluster but in any OpenShift cluster where integrations are deployed.
In addition to having visibility into which integrations are deployed, it also shows their runtime status and makes operational control faster and easier for an individual user. Another major benefit is the ability to click through to the local cluster to manage the integration from your single window, providing control at your fingertips to any of your integrations in any OpenShift cluster.
IBM Cloud Pak for Integration is built and optimized to be deployed and run integrations in Red Hat OpenShift. Cloud Pak for Integration also provides a flexible license which provides entitlement for customers to deploy any of the included integration products on any supported platform.
All of the integration products included—IBM MQ, IBM App Connect, IBM API Connect, IBM DataPower Virtual Gateway, IBM Event Streams and IBM Event Endpoint Management—include container images for deploying on any CNCF Kubernetes platform. This allows businesses to deploy IBM integrations using the Cloud Pak for Integration license in non-OpenShift Kubernetes.
This new release of Cloud Pak for Integration adds support for the Platform UI to be deployed on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). For customers who choose to deploy integrations on AKS, they can now make use of the Platform UI to deploy, view and manage those integrations.
With all container-native and operator deployed integrations, users of IBM Cloud Pak for Integration can take advantage of Integration Assemblies to automatically create, configure and build deployment objects for any individual or set of integrations needed, reducing the time taken from days or weeks, down to minutes.
The new release of Cloud Pak for Integration further enhances this DevOps experience by adding integration assets direction into the graphical canvas of Integration Assemblies directly from the Automation Assets repository. Reusing assets and templates directly in integration assemblies will make creation, configuration and deployment even faster and simpler. Deployment of assets marked as "approved assets" by the business which comply with key defined policies will be enforced at runtime.
Join an upcoming IBM webinar or book a live demo with our SMEs to explore how Unified Management will help your organization manage complex integrations with ease.
What's New at IBM newsletter
Get the biggest product and feature announcements, including recent video chats on products, and educational offerings from IBM and our training partners. See the IBM Privacy Statement.