Best of all worlds: Building a sustainable, profitable future with enterprise asset lifecycle management solutions from IBM

Global warming has reached a tipping point. According to the United Nations, the world is on course to breach the 1.5°C warming threshold by 2035 and climb at least another 1°C higher by 2100.

To avert the worst impacts of climate change and adapt to the new environmental imperatives, it’s crucial for enterprises to act now to implement effective sustainability strategies. Roughly 50% of CEOs and their executive teams now tie compensation to sustainability goals. However, a survey of 5,000 C-suite executives across 22 industries and 22 countries by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) has revealed that 6 out of 10 executives feel they have to make tradeoffs between commercial and sustainability outcomes.

There’s no reason for these two objectives to be mutually exclusive. In fact, environmental, social and governance (ESG) data and capability leaders are 43% more likely to outperform on profitability. Many IBM customers have worked with the IBM Business Partner® community to harness AI and data-driven intelligence to bring greater sustainability and cost-efficiency to their asset lifecycle management operations.