Build resilient, audit-ready systems by design with IBM Concert

Weak application resilience doesn’t just threaten uptime—it undermines your ability to meet compliance standards.

Regulators are raising the stakes: under frameworks like GDPR, organizations can face fines up to €20 million or 4% of annual revenue. And yet, 84% of companies still operate reactively, addressing compliance only during audit cycles—leaving themselves vulnerable the rest of the time.

Compliance is growing more complex by the day. Managing frameworks like DORA, SOC 2, FedRAMP and PCI across cloud-native and legacy systems is manual, fragmented and error-prone. The same systemic weaknesses that cause downtime—like misconfigured systems, missing controls or expired certificates—also lead to audit failures.

IBM Concert solves both problems at once, making compliance a natural outcome of building more resilient systems.