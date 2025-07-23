Build resilient, audit-ready systems by design with IBM Concert

23 July 2025
We’re excited to announce major advancements to IBM Concert, including two new AI agents—the CISO Agent and the Resilience Agent—along with powerful new compliance features designed for today’s hybrid, regulated environments.
With IBM Concert, organizations gain an application-centric resilience and compliance hub that proactively identifies risks, automates remediation, and generates audit-ready evidence—before incidents or regulators come knocking.
Weak application resilience doesn’t just threaten uptime—it undermines your ability to meet compliance standards.
Regulators are raising the stakes: under frameworks like GDPR, organizations can face fines up to €20 million or 4% of annual revenue. And yet, 84% of companies still operate reactively, addressing compliance only during audit cycles—leaving themselves vulnerable the rest of the time.
Compliance is growing more complex by the day. Managing frameworks like DORA, SOC 2, FedRAMP and PCI across cloud-native and legacy systems is manual, fragmented and error-prone. The same systemic weaknesses that cause downtime—like misconfigured systems, missing controls or expired certificates—also lead to audit failures.
IBM Concert solves both problems at once, making compliance a natural outcome of building more resilient systems.
IBM Concert gives organizations a shared, AI-powered solution to detect risks early, enforce compliance continuously and automate remediation across application environments. Whether you're preparing for an audit, recovering from an outage or hardening a critical service, Concert helps you move from reactive firefighting to proactive governance.
5 Business outcomes:
Now in tech preview, the CISO Agent is an intelligent, self-directed AI system that automates the entire compliance lifecycle. It turns policies into machine-enforceable controls, and controls into live assessments and action plans.
Key capabilities:
Say goodbye to last-minute audit scrambles. The CISO Agent delivers proactive, continuous compliance that scales with your environment and frees up your team.
Defining and tracking resilience has long been a manual, resource-intensive task. The Resilience Agent uses Agentic AI to analyze your application artifacts—architecture diagrams, manifests, runbooks—and automatically generate resilience profiles and monitoring strategies.
How it works:
Cut analysis time from days to minutes. Ensure every application is being monitored for the right risks—based on its architecture and business criticality.
In addition to these two AI agents, IBM Concert now includes a suite of enhanced compliance tools to simplify reporting and accelerate remediation:
New features:
Eliminate fragmented evidence trails and reduce time spent chasing compliance data. Empower teams with a shared source of truth that supports risk and audit processes equally.
IBM Concert is purpose-built for today’s complex enterprise environments, including:
Whether you’re running mission-critical apps on AWS, containers in EKS, or core systems on z/OS, Concert adapts to your environment—and your regulatory reality.
Resilience is no longer optional. Compliance can’t be reactive.
With IBM Concert, you don’t have to choose between agility and governance. By converging resilience engineering and compliance automation, you gain the visibility, control, and speed to meet business, regulatory, and operational demands—without compromise.
With the launch of the CISO Agent, Resilience Agent, and next-gen compliance features, IBM Concert empowers you to:
From risk to readiness. From chaos to control. This is the future of compliance and resilience—powered by IBM Concert.