Introducing IBM Db2 Integration for Haystack

Beyond these benefits, the open-source package introduces several capabilities that simplify development and improve enterprise readiness.

Native Haystack integration:

The new open-source package adds two core components directly into the Haystack ecosystem, making it easier for developers to build enterprise AI applications with IBM Db2 while reducing integration effort and accelerating time to production.

Db2DocumentStore:

Uses IBM Db2’s native vector search functionality to store documents with embeddings, enabling organizations to build RAG applications on trusted enterprise data without introducing additional vector databases—simplifying architecture and lowering operational complexity.

Db2EmbeddingRetriever:

Connects to the document store to perform vector similarity searches and natively supports multiple similarity metrics, including COSINE, EUCLIDEAN, and MANHATTAN, allowing developers to choose the retrieval strategy best suited to their application.

Metadata Filtering:

Combines semantic vector search with SQL-based filters—such as specific fields, date ranges, or complex AND/OR conditions—in a single query, helping organizations deliver more relevant, context-aware responses while improving governance and reducing irrelevant results.

Automatic Table Creation:

Db2DocumentStore automatically creates the required Db2 table if it doesn’t already exist, simplifying setup and reducing manual database configuration for developers. This makes it easier to get started while maintaining an enterprise-ready schema