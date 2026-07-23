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Introducing IBM Db2 Integration for Haystack

The open-source integration connects Haystack pipelines to Db2 native vector search, helping developers build grounded RAG, semantic search and agentic AI applications on enterprise data.

Published 23 July 2026

IBM is announcing the open-source IBM Db2 integration for Haystack, enabling developers to combine Db2’s native vector search with Haystack’s AI orchestration framework to build production-ready RAG, semantic search, and agentic AI applications.

Why use Db2 with Haystack?

Db2 Haystack integration helps organizations in five ways:

  • Pipeline orchestration: Haystack enables developers to visually or programmatically build AI pipelines that connect Db2 documents, vector embeddings and LLMs without writing complex custom API integrations, accelerating development and reducing implementation effort.
  • Semantic over keyword search: It transforms Db2’s text and vector data into a knowledge base that can be searched by meaning rather than exact keywords, helping AI applications deliver more relevant and context-aware responses.
  • Enterprise readiness: Haystack combines vector search with metadata filtering such as dates, categories or security levels—before the LLM generates an answer, enabling organizations to build AI applications that meet governance, security and compliance requirements.
  • Auditability and transparency: As a fully code-based Python framework, Haystack allows developers to unit test, log, and debug every stage of the AI pipeline, improving operational visibility, simplifying troubleshooting, and increasing trust in AI applications.
  • Flexible enterprise AI foundation: Organizations can keep vectorized document data in the trusted Db2 platform while choosing the LLMs and Haystack components that best fit each use case, protecting existing data investments, reducing architectural complexity and avoiding vendor lock-in.

5 new key features

Beyond these benefits, the open-source package introduces several capabilities that simplify development and improve enterprise readiness.

Native Haystack integration:

The new open-source package adds two core components directly into the Haystack ecosystem, making it easier for developers to build enterprise AI applications with IBM Db2 while reducing integration effort and accelerating time to production.

Db2DocumentStore:

Uses IBM Db2’s native vector search functionality to store documents with embeddings, enabling organizations to build RAG applications on trusted enterprise data without introducing additional vector databases—simplifying architecture and lowering operational complexity.

Db2EmbeddingRetriever:

Connects to the document store to perform vector similarity searches and natively supports multiple similarity metrics, including COSINE, EUCLIDEAN, and MANHATTAN, allowing developers to choose the retrieval strategy best suited to their application.

Metadata Filtering:

Combines semantic vector search with SQL-based filters—such as specific fields, date ranges, or complex AND/OR conditions—in a single query, helping organizations deliver more relevant, context-aware responses while improving governance and reducing irrelevant results.

Automatic Table Creation:

Db2DocumentStore automatically creates the required Db2 table if it doesn’t already exist, simplifying setup and reducing manual database configuration for developers. This makes it easier to get started while maintaining an enterprise-ready schema

Open-source AI for enterprise applications

IBM remains committed to Open-Source helping developers and enterprises build AI solutions that are open, scalable and enterprise-ready. By combining Db2’s native vector search with Haystack’s orchestration capabilities, organizations can accelerate the development of production-ready AI applications while continuing to use trusted enterprise data.

The open-source integration gives developers the flexibility to choose the models and architectures that best fit their needs while simplifying the path from experimentation to production.

Get started with Db2 Integratin for Haystack

Read the technical documentation 

Explore Haystack Db2 API Reference

See ibm-db-haystack package on PYPI

Vijaya Katikireddy

Senior Product Manager

IBM

Learn more Get started today See the Haystack Db2 API reference Read the technical blog
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