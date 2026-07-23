Introducing IBM Db2 Integration for Haystack

The open-source integration connects Haystack pipelines to Db2 native vector search, helping developers build grounded RAG, semantic search and agentic AI applications on enterprise data.
IBM is announcing the open-source IBM Db2 integration for Haystack, enabling developers to combine Db2’s native vector search with Haystack’s AI orchestration framework to build production-ready RAG, semantic search, and agentic AI applications.
Db2 Haystack integration helps organizations in five ways:
Beyond these benefits, the open-source package introduces several capabilities that simplify development and improve enterprise readiness.
Native Haystack integration:
The new open-source package adds two core components directly into the Haystack ecosystem, making it easier for developers to build enterprise AI applications with IBM Db2 while reducing integration effort and accelerating time to production.
Db2DocumentStore:
Uses IBM Db2’s native vector search functionality to store documents with embeddings, enabling organizations to build RAG applications on trusted enterprise data without introducing additional vector databases—simplifying architecture and lowering operational complexity.
Db2EmbeddingRetriever:
Connects to the document store to perform vector similarity searches and natively supports multiple similarity metrics, including COSINE, EUCLIDEAN, and MANHATTAN, allowing developers to choose the retrieval strategy best suited to their application.
Metadata Filtering:
Combines semantic vector search with SQL-based filters—such as specific fields, date ranges, or complex AND/OR conditions—in a single query, helping organizations deliver more relevant, context-aware responses while improving governance and reducing irrelevant results.
Automatic Table Creation:
Db2DocumentStore automatically creates the required Db2 table if it doesn’t already exist, simplifying setup and reducing manual database configuration for developers. This makes it easier to get started while maintaining an enterprise-ready schema
IBM remains committed to Open-Source helping developers and enterprises build AI solutions that are open, scalable and enterprise-ready. By combining Db2’s native vector search with Haystack’s orchestration capabilities, organizations can accelerate the development of production-ready AI applications while continuing to use trusted enterprise data.
The open-source integration gives developers the flexibility to choose the models and architectures that best fit their needs while simplifying the path from experimentation to production.
Get started with Db2 Integratin for Haystack
Read the technical documentation
Explore Haystack Db2 API Reference