Build and deploy Agents to watsonx.ai from your IDE

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing its workflow and utilizing available tools. These agents can be deployed in various applications to solve complex tasks in various enterprise contexts from software design and IT automation to code-generation tools and conversational assistants.

They use the advanced natural language processing techniques of large language models (LLMs) to comprehend and respond to user inputs step-by-step and determine when to call on external tools.