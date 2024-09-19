Bringing your own custom foundation model to watsonx.ai

In this release, watsonx.ai will initially support the base versions or customizations of foundation models for natural language and programming language generation within our supported model architecture types. By deploying a custom foundation model to watsonx.ai, you can work with a model that best fits your project and business needs. One place to find models is Hugging Face, a repository for open-source foundation models used by many model builders. Or you can bring in models that you’ve already fine-tuned from your own environment. Note that you cannot further tune the custom model once it’s deployed in watsonx.ai as part of this initial software release.

The supported model architecture types that you can import into watsonx.ai include the following:

bloom

codegen

falcon

gpt_bigcode

gpt_neox

gptj

llama2

mixtral

mistral

mt5

mpt

t5

It’s possible that a model you are familiar with may have a name that is more commonly known and not represented on the list above. For instance, the model called starcoder is based on the architecture type called gpt_bigcode. Therefore, if you don’t see a model of interest included on the list above, check the model’s information card to learn which architecture type it is based on before starting an import. Once the model is imported and deployed, prompt engineers and model users can interact with the custom model as they would with other models in the watsonx.ai studio, for instance: