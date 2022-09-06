Bringing the IBM Ecosystem Closer Together: New Program Extends AWS Marketplace to IBM US Resellers

As clients turn to AWS Marketplace for many of their IT buying decisions, they often have cloud commitments with AWS they want to put toward their purchases. At the same time, organizations often rely on the help of resellers to help them integrate, install and maintain their infrastructure. ​This important move providing wider availability of IBM’s SaaS technology suite will help better support IBM hybrid cloud and AI clients on their journeys and provide an additional opportunity for resellers.​

This new initiative demonstrates all parts of the IBM Ecosystem coming together — from hyperscalers, to resellers, technology vendors and more. The first phase in a multi-phased approach, IBM and partners in the United States can now jointly meet clients where they are, providing buyers with the benefits that come from reseller relationships, as well as the budget and efficiency benefits of AWS Marketplace. This new program gives clients access to more than 50 IBM software solutions on AWS Marketplace, with the opportunity to buy from authorized IBM Business Partners.

By enabling all types of partners to work together, purchasing is easier and more flexible for clients. For the first time, new opportunities are created for IBM Ecosystem partners, while allowing clients to use AWS cloud credits — something clients and partners have been asking for.​