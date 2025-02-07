Bringing reasoning to Granite

To help solve the problems that we face in our daily lives, AI needs to be able to reason through things like we do. To that end, we’re excited to announce a preview release of new reasoning capabilities in our Granite family of large language models.

One of the most exciting new frontiers in generative AI is improving model performance by using more inference-time compute so that the model can reason about a task before answering. By simply allowing models to spend some time “thinking” at inference-time, allowing it to break a problem down into multiple steps and consider an issue from multiple angles, the quality of the model’s final answer will markedly improve.

With this preview release, available in the Granite Experiments section of our HuggingFace page and on IBM watsonx.ai for ease of inferencing at no cost, we’re providing a sneak peek at some of the new reasoning capabilities that will be coming in our next official release Granite 3.2. Our approach has unique features- trained with trusted and transparent data, our reasoning model preserves general performance and safety characteristics, and a user can turn on and off our model’s reasoning capabilities so that it is only used when it makes sense. We believe this pragmatic approach to reasoning models will enable developers to harness the potential of inference-time compute—without compromising the efficiency or trustworthiness of the model.