Bringing AI intentionally to the enterprise with Hackett AI XPLR™ and IBM Business Operations

Enterprises are accelerating their AI agendas, but many still struggle with where to begin and how to scale. At IBM, we believe AI adoption should start with a clear understanding of how work gets done, process by process, workflow by workflow and how opportunities map to the systems already running the business.

Traditional AI discovery efforts often involve weeks of workshops, interviews and manual analysis. By applying Hackett AI XPLR alongside IBM’s transformation methods, organizations can streamline this process dramatically reducing the cycle from weeks to days without compromising diligence, governance or depth.

To illustrate how this works, the approach applies structured evaluation early in the process. It begins with the available assets—such as digital SOPs, process maps, system metadata, process mining outputs and technology inventories—reducing manual interpretation and rework. It then assesses opportunities within the client’s actual system landscape to ensure recommendations are both practical and implementable, rather than duplicating capabilities already in place.

To prioritize effectively, opportunities are evaluated using consistent criteria including feasibility, expected value, data readiness, control considerations and change impact. This enables faster, evidence-based decisions and results in a sharply defined, implementation‑ready opportunity set.

The result is a credible, ranked list of AI opportunities and a quantified value case—delivered on an accelerated timeline.