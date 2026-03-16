Bringing AI intentionally to the enterprise with Hackett AI XPLR™ and IBM Business Operations

Organizations seeking to scale AI responsibly can now identify and prioritize high‑value opportunities faster through a structured, context‑driven approach that delivers measurable business impact.
IBM is partnering with The Hackett Group® to integrate Hackett AI XPLR™ into transformation programs, helping clients identify AI opportunities that fit their environment and deliver measurable impact. This approach brings together process intelligence and technology context so teams can pinpoint where AI can enhance performance, how solutions connect to existing systems and what value they can credibly achieve.
Enterprises are accelerating their AI agendas, but many still struggle with where to begin and how to scale. At IBM, we believe AI adoption should start with a clear understanding of how work gets done, process by process, workflow by workflow and how opportunities map to the systems already running the business.
Traditional AI discovery efforts often involve weeks of workshops, interviews and manual analysis. By applying Hackett AI XPLR alongside IBM’s transformation methods, organizations can streamline this process dramatically reducing the cycle from weeks to days without compromising diligence, governance or depth.
To illustrate how this works, the approach applies structured evaluation early in the process. It begins with the available assets—such as digital SOPs, process maps, system metadata, process mining outputs and technology inventories—reducing manual interpretation and rework. It then assesses opportunities within the client’s actual system landscape to ensure recommendations are both practical and implementable, rather than duplicating capabilities already in place.
To prioritize effectively, opportunities are evaluated using consistent criteria including feasibility, expected value, data readiness, control considerations and change impact. This enables faster, evidence-based decisions and results in a sharply defined, implementation‑ready opportunity set.
The result is a credible, ranked list of AI opportunities and a quantified value case—delivered on an accelerated timeline.
When used together, Hackett AI XPLR and IBM’s transformation methods provide assets that help organizations act decisively. These include:
These outputs help organizations move efficiently from discovery to planning, with the clarity needed to build a roadmap that aligns to business goals.
This work is rooted in two key principles:
As Ted A. Fernandez, Chairman and CEO of The Hackett Group, notes: “AI succeeds when it’s deployed using a client’s specific business context.” Together, IBM and The Hackett Group are helping organizations identify AI opportunities that are practical, relevant and grounded in business reality.
As organizations look to scale AI, clarity about where to focus and how to drive measurable value is essential. This combined approach helps teams cut through the noise, prioritize AI initiatives that fit their environment and accelerate toward implementation in days, not weeks.