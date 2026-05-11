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Artificial Intelligence IT automation

The Box MCP Server is now available in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog

Today, we’re announcing the availability of the Box MCP (Model Context Protocol) server in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog, enabling organizations to connect AI agents directly to enterprise content using open standards.

Published 11 May 2026

This launch comes at a critical moment. While it’s become relatively easy to build AI agents, most initiatives struggle to move beyond pilots due to integration friction, data access bottlenecks and security concerns.

The result is a growing architectural tension: agents are easy to create, but difficult to operationalize at scale when they can’t securely connect to enterprise data. As a result, the number one job-to-be-done for organizations adopting agentic AI is clear: connecting agents to real enterprise content and data fast, securely and without replacing existing systems.

The Box MCP server in watsonx Orchestrate is designed to address exactly this challenge—enabling agents to securely access, reason over, and act on Box content, without complex custom integrations. By bringing Box’s content capabilities into the watsonx Orchestrate ecosystem through MCP, customers gain a new productivity advantage: agents that are grounded in enterprise knowledge and ready to support real work from day one.

Building on open, hybrid and secure agentic foundations

The availability of the Box MCP server in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog reflects a broader shift in how enterprises are approaching agentic AI, as they are moving toward more standardized, flexible and secure ways to connect agents to enterprise systems.

At its core, this integration highlights a more open approach to agent connectivity. The Box MCP server provides a standardized, non-proprietary way for agents to securely connect to enterprise content—eliminating the need for custom integrations and enabling a more extensible, future-ready architecture.

This approach is also inherently hybrid. While Box is a powerful starting point, the same MCP-based pattern can extend across other enterprise systems, spanning content platforms, SaaS applications and internal tools across distributed environments. Watsonx Orchestrate serves as the control plane, enabling organizations to design, manage and scale agent ecosystems that operate seamlessly across systems—not just within a single integration.

Equally important, this connectivity is built to be trusted. With the Box MCP server, agents inherit existing Box permission models, access controls and auditability, ensuring that interactions with enterprise content remain secure, compliant and aligned with organizational policies.

Together, these principles provide a consistent and scalable foundation for moving from isolated AI experiments to production-ready, enterprise-wide agent deployments.

Key benefits of Box MCP in watsonx Orchestrate

With the Box MCP server now available in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog, organizations can realize immediate value—while also establishing a more scalable, standardized foundation for connecting agents to enterprise data:

  • Faster agent onboarding: Access the Box MCP server directly from the Agent Catalog to reduce the time required to connect agents to enterprise content from months of custom integration work to days.
  • Context-aware, higher-quality outputs: Enable agents to locate, retrieve and reason over Box content in context, improving the accuracy, relevance and usefulness of responses and actions.
  • Built-in enterprise trust and governance: Ensure agents operate within existing Box permission models, maintaining security, compliance and auditability without additional configuration.
  • Reduced integration complexity and cost: Eliminate the need for one-off connectors and ongoing maintenance by adopting a standardized approach to agent-to-data connectivity.
  • Flexibility through open standards: Use MCP to extend this pattern beyond Box, supporting a broader, hybrid ecosystem of enterprise systems without vendor lock-in.

Together, these benefits help organizations move from isolated AI experiments to agent deployments that support everyday productivity.

Where customers see immediate value

This capability is not limited to individual use cases; it enables repeatable enterprise patterns that organizations can apply across teams, workflows and industries.

From information retrieval to intelligent execution

Traditionally, teams spend significant time searching for the right documents, validating versions and piecing together context. With MCP-connected agents, this shifts to:

  • Agents that locate, summarize and act on content in real time
  • Workflows that move from manual lookup to automated, context-aware execution
  • Decisions supported by complete, up-to-date enterprise knowledge

The result is faster outcomes with less manual effort.

From fragmented workflows to orchestrated experiences

Enterprise work rarely happens in a single system, but most AI tools operate that way. By connecting agents to Box content through a standardized interface, organizations can:

  • Embed content directly into end-to-end workflows
  • Enable agents to move across systems while maintaining context
  • Reduce switching between tools and disconnected processes

This creates a more seamless experience where agents don’t just assist, but they orchestrate work across systems.

From static knowledge to real-time business context

Enterprise content is constantly evolving—but traditional automation often relies on static or outdated data. With secure, real-time access to Box content:

  • Agents operate on current, authoritative information
  • Outputs are more accurate, relevant and trustworthy
  • Teams can rely on agents for business-critical decisions and actions

This is especially important in high-stakes environments where outdated information introduces risk.

From isolated productivity gains to scalable enterprise impact

While early AI efforts often focus on individual productivity, MCP-enabled connectivity unlocks organization-wide value:

  • Knowledge-intensive work: Teams can instantly access and act on relevant documents, contracts and research
  • Customer-facing teams: Sales and support can respond faster with the most current materials and insights
  • Internal operations: HR, IT and finance can automate document-driven workflows with greater consistency and speed

Because this pattern is standardized, it can be replicated across functions, turning isolated gains into scalable transformation.

The consistent advantage

Across all of these scenarios, the value compounds in the same way: agents become significantly more useful when they can securely access and act on trusted enterprise data in context.

Exploring what’s possible next

The availability of Box MCP server in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog marks an important step toward more connected, secure and productive agentic experiences. By combining Box’s content foundation with watsonx Orchestrate’s orchestration, monitoring, control and governed catalog capabilities, customers can build agents grounded in the realities of day-to-day work.

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Valentina Rudas Montoya

Product Marketing Manager, watsonx Orchestrate