The Box MCP Server is now available in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog

This launch comes at a critical moment. While it’s become relatively easy to build AI agents, most initiatives struggle to move beyond pilots due to integration friction, data access bottlenecks and security concerns.

The result is a growing architectural tension: agents are easy to create, but difficult to operationalize at scale when they can’t securely connect to enterprise data. As a result, the number one job-to-be-done for organizations adopting agentic AI is clear: connecting agents to real enterprise content and data fast, securely and without replacing existing systems.

The Box MCP server in watsonx Orchestrate is designed to address exactly this challenge—enabling agents to securely access, reason over, and act on Box content, without complex custom integrations. By bringing Box’s content capabilities into the watsonx Orchestrate ecosystem through MCP, customers gain a new productivity advantage: agents that are grounded in enterprise knowledge and ready to support real work from day one.