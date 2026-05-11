The Box MCP Server is now available in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog

Today, we’re announcing the availability of the Box MCP (Model Context Protocol) server in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog, enabling organizations to connect AI agents directly to enterprise content using open standards.
This launch comes at a critical moment. While it’s become relatively easy to build AI agents, most initiatives struggle to move beyond pilots due to integration friction, data access bottlenecks and security concerns.
The result is a growing architectural tension: agents are easy to create, but difficult to operationalize at scale when they can’t securely connect to enterprise data. As a result, the number one job-to-be-done for organizations adopting agentic AI is clear: connecting agents to real enterprise content and data fast, securely and without replacing existing systems.
The Box MCP server in watsonx Orchestrate is designed to address exactly this challenge—enabling agents to securely access, reason over, and act on Box content, without complex custom integrations. By bringing Box’s content capabilities into the watsonx Orchestrate ecosystem through MCP, customers gain a new productivity advantage: agents that are grounded in enterprise knowledge and ready to support real work from day one.
The availability of the Box MCP server in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog reflects a broader shift in how enterprises are approaching agentic AI, as they are moving toward more standardized, flexible and secure ways to connect agents to enterprise systems.
At its core, this integration highlights a more open approach to agent connectivity. The Box MCP server provides a standardized, non-proprietary way for agents to securely connect to enterprise content—eliminating the need for custom integrations and enabling a more extensible, future-ready architecture.
This approach is also inherently hybrid. While Box is a powerful starting point, the same MCP-based pattern can extend across other enterprise systems, spanning content platforms, SaaS applications and internal tools across distributed environments. Watsonx Orchestrate serves as the control plane, enabling organizations to design, manage and scale agent ecosystems that operate seamlessly across systems—not just within a single integration.
Equally important, this connectivity is built to be trusted. With the Box MCP server, agents inherit existing Box permission models, access controls and auditability, ensuring that interactions with enterprise content remain secure, compliant and aligned with organizational policies.
Together, these principles provide a consistent and scalable foundation for moving from isolated AI experiments to production-ready, enterprise-wide agent deployments.
With the Box MCP server now available in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog, organizations can realize immediate value—while also establishing a more scalable, standardized foundation for connecting agents to enterprise data:
Together, these benefits help organizations move from isolated AI experiments to agent deployments that support everyday productivity.
This capability is not limited to individual use cases; it enables repeatable enterprise patterns that organizations can apply across teams, workflows and industries.
Traditionally, teams spend significant time searching for the right documents, validating versions and piecing together context. With MCP-connected agents, this shifts to:
The result is faster outcomes with less manual effort.
Enterprise work rarely happens in a single system, but most AI tools operate that way. By connecting agents to Box content through a standardized interface, organizations can:
This creates a more seamless experience where agents don’t just assist, but they orchestrate work across systems.
Enterprise content is constantly evolving—but traditional automation often relies on static or outdated data. With secure, real-time access to Box content:
This is especially important in high-stakes environments where outdated information introduces risk.
While early AI efforts often focus on individual productivity, MCP-enabled connectivity unlocks organization-wide value:
Because this pattern is standardized, it can be replicated across functions, turning isolated gains into scalable transformation.
Across all of these scenarios, the value compounds in the same way: agents become significantly more useful when they can securely access and act on trusted enterprise data in context.
The availability of Box MCP server in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog marks an important step toward more connected, secure and productive agentic experiences. By combining Box’s content foundation with watsonx Orchestrate’s orchestration, monitoring, control and governed catalog capabilities, customers can build agents grounded in the realities of day-to-day work.