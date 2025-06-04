Bolstering security: Introducing MACsec on Direct Link Dedicated

4 June 2025
The Direct Link team is excited to announce the general availability of the Media Access Control security (MACsec) feature for Direct Link Dedicated. MACsec offers hardware-based encryption, ensuring minimal latency and high throughput, crucial for high bandwidth applications. It will be available on 1 June 2025, and initial supported markets include Toronto, Montreal, Dallas and Washington DC.
MACsec secures all Ethernet traffic, including control plane protocols such as ARP and DHCP. MACsec excels at providing granular, high-performance security for local Ethernet links. Additional benefits include:
This Layer 2 network standard (IEEE 802.1AE) fortifies Ethernet-connected devices through several key mechanisms:
This feature provides a configurable MACsec policy, with a primary CAK and an optional fallback CAK. The fallback CAK acts as a backup, securing the MACsec session if a name or secret discrepancy arises with the primary CAK between peers. CAK secrets are securely stored as Hyper Protect Crypto Services (HPCS) key resources within the customer's HPCS instance. Once peers are configured with a MACsec policy and CAK(s), the direct link will initiate a MACsec session, safeguarding data frames exchanged between the customer’s MACsec-capable device and the IBM cross-connect switch.
MACsec coverage will continue to grow. All newly installed switches for Direct Link will have MACsec capabilities. Future support for multiple primary CAKs with lifetimes will allow customers to preconfigure their CAK rotations