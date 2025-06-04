Bolstering security: Introducing MACsec on Direct Link Dedicated

This Layer 2 network standard (IEEE 802.1AE) fortifies Ethernet-connected devices through several key mechanisms:

Origin authentication: Peer MACsec devices authenticate each other using a Connectivity Association Key (CAK) consisting of a name and a secret, both of which must exactly match between peers.

This feature provides a configurable MACsec policy, with a primary CAK and an optional fallback CAK. The fallback CAK acts as a backup, securing the MACsec session if a name or secret discrepancy arises with the primary CAK between peers. CAK secrets are securely stored as Hyper Protect Crypto Services (HPCS) key resources within the customer's HPCS instance. Once peers are configured with a MACsec policy and CAK(s), the direct link will initiate a MACsec session, safeguarding data frames exchanged between the customer’s MACsec-capable device and the IBM cross-connect switch.