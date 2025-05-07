Big news: Mistral Medium 3 now available on watsonx

The addition of this new model underscores IBM’s open, multi-model strategy and our dedication to providing both developers and business users with access to the most advanced AI technologies available.

The strategy is designed to meet clients where they are and give them choice and flexibility to scale enterprise AI solutions across their businesses. Through decades-long AI research and development, open collaboration with Meta and Hugging Face, and partnerships with model leaders, IBM is continuously expanding its model catalog and bringing in new capabilities, languages, and modalities.

Available as part of the IBM watsonx.ai Foundation Models Library, this newest model is one of several fast, performant, open-weight language models from Mistral. These models are designed for modularity and optimized for text generation, reasoning and multilingual applications.

IBM watsonx.ai is a one-stop AI studio that enables you to build with ease. You can develop AI services and deploy them into your applications of choice with a collection of the APIs, tools, models and runtimes you need to turn your ideas and requirements into reality.