Big news: Mistral Medium 3 now available on watsonx

7 May 2025
Building on our existing IBM watsonx.ai catalogue of Mistral models, Mistral Medium 3 is now available. Built to meet the enterprise need for high accuracy results coupled with cost-effective scalability, Mistral Medium delivers. Its efficient design allows for deployment on just 4xH100 GPUs, making it an ideal solution for on-premise organizations seeking powerful—yet manageable—AI infrastructure.
Mistral Medium 3 (25.05) features multimodal capabilities and an extended context length of up to 128k. It can now process and understand both visual inputs as well as long documents, further expanding its range of applications. This versatile model has been designed for various tasks including:
The model supports over 40 natural languages including English, Japanese, Hindi, Swedish, Chinese, Catalan and Greek.
The addition of this new model underscores IBM’s open, multi-model strategy and our dedication to providing both developers and business users with access to the most advanced AI technologies available.
The strategy is designed to meet clients where they are and give them choice and flexibility to scale enterprise AI solutions across their businesses. Through decades-long AI research and development, open collaboration with Meta and Hugging Face, and partnerships with model leaders, IBM is continuously expanding its model catalog and bringing in new capabilities, languages, and modalities.
Available as part of the IBM watsonx.ai Foundation Models Library, this newest model is one of several fast, performant, open-weight language models from Mistral. These models are designed for modularity and optimized for text generation, reasoning and multilingual applications.
IBM watsonx.ai is a one-stop AI studio that enables you to build with ease. You can develop AI services and deploy them into your applications of choice with a collection of the APIs, tools, models and runtimes you need to turn your ideas and requirements into reality.
Discover how Mistral Medium 3 on IBM watsonx.ai can help your enterprise develop innovative solutions, automate complex processes, and derive deeper insights from your data—all within an enterprise-ready, secure and scalable environment.
