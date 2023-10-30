Better together: IBM and Microsoft make enterprise-wide transformation a reality

IBM® and Microsoft—the two largest global IT companies—are working together.

While many may see IBM and Microsoft as competitors, we are much better partners bringing the best of both companies together to accelerate impact and influence at scale. We provide current and new clients the unique opportunity to take advantage of the combined value from our technology, cloud, and consulting services alongside our ecosystem of partners to meet ever-evolving business needs.

We have a proven track record of delivering meaningful innovation and industry firsts through the combination of our aligned technology portfolios and consulting services. We boast a robust partner network of hybrid multicloud, AI and security professionals and teams that are vertical smart and multicloud adept.

Companies can engage one of IBM and Microsoft’s distinguished roster of top worldwide global systems integrator (GSI) partners, such as IBM Consulting™. With IBM Consulting and technology, Microsoft Cloud, and Azure Red Hat® OpenShift® (ARO), companies can simplify application modernization and speed cloud adoption with flexibility and security. As a result, companies can break down silos and open closed systems to increase operational efficiency and drive real business transformation.