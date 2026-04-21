Autonomous security for cloud in Azure: Closing the gap between policy intent and enforced reality

In Microsoft Azure environments, security of workloads, infrastructure and permissions are ultimately enforced through Azure Policy, Microsoft Defender for Cloud or Azure RBAC configuration. And configuration, at scale, is where things often break.

Most organizations already have well-defined security policies. Many have adopted Azure-native controls like Azure Policy. Yet the gap between policy intent and actual enforcement remains significant, driven by rapid resource provisioning, inconsistent policy translation or configuration drift across subscriptions and regions.

The result? Misconfigurations persist, compliance becomes point-in-time and security teams are left reacting instead of preventing. This is the gap IBM’s Autonomous Security for Cloud (ASC) for Azure is designed to close.