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Autonomous security for cloud in Azure: Closing the gap between policy intent and enforced reality

IBM’s Autonomous Security for Cloud (ASC) represents a shift towards that model where Azure Policy is no longer just configured, but continuously generated and optimized.

Published 21 April 2026

In Microsoft Azure environments, security of workloads, infrastructure and permissions are ultimately enforced through Azure Policy, Microsoft Defender for Cloud or Azure RBAC configuration. And configuration, at scale, is where things often break.

Most organizations already have well-defined security policies. Many have adopted Azure-native controls like Azure Policy. Yet the gap between policy intent and actual enforcement remains significant, driven by rapid resource provisioning, inconsistent policy translation or configuration drift across subscriptions and regions.

The result? Misconfigurations persist, compliance becomes point-in-time and security teams are left reacting instead of preventing. This is the gap IBM’s Autonomous Security for Cloud (ASC) for Azure is designed to close.

Turning security policies into Azure-native controls

ASC fundamentally changes how security policies are operationalized in Azure. Instead of relying on manually interpreted and authored policy definitions which are static, ASC uses generative AI and ground truth to:

  • Interpret enterprise security policies and standards into technical configuration controls
  • Map them to Azure-native constructs
  • Automatically generate Azure Policy initiatives by selecting Azure Policy Definitions aligned to the environment

This means security is no longer dependent on manually maintaining large libraries of policies. Instead, policies initiatives are continuously generated, refined and enforced based on actual cloud context.

A closed-loop model built for Azure

ASC operates as a continuous control loop across three core capabilities:

  • Policy engine (understand): Ingests enterprise security policies and translates them into structured logic that can be mapped directly to Azure Policy constructs.
  • Recon engine (observe): Continuously scans Azure subscriptions and resources to detect changes, new deployments and configuration drift.
  • Inference engine (act): Dynamically generates Azure Policy Initiatives and updates Azure Policy assignments ensuring that controls are always aligned with both policy intent and the current state of the environment.

The outcome is a self-updating Azure Policy framework, where policies evolve as the environment changes, rather than becoming outdated.

What this delivers in practice

With ASC, organizations can shift from reactive governance to proactive control by leveraging:

  • Auto-generated Azure Policy packs tailored to each environment
  • Continuous and adaptive policy updates aligned to evolving services and configuration changes replacing static, one-time definitions
  • Context-aware continuous policy enforcement across subscriptions and resource groups aligned to real-time resource configurations
  • Reduced operational overhead in managing Azure Policy at scale
  • Continuous compliance evaluation across all Azure resources against active policies
  • Audit-ready reporting aligned to frameworks such as CSA Cloud Controls Matrix

Most importantly, it ensures that every resource deployed in Azure is governed by policies that are current, relevant and enforced.

The shift to autonomous cloud security

ASC represents a shift towards that model where Azure Policy is no longer just configured, but continuously generated and optimized. Because in modern cloud environments, security isn’t just about defining the right policies; it’s about ensuring they are always enforced.

Learn more about IBM Autonomous Security for Cloud

Abhijit Chakravorty

Partner & Cloud Security Competency Leader

IBM Security

Amit Agarwal

Global CTO - CyberDefend

Saurabh Bansal

Partner and Practice Leader, AI & Analytics

IBM Consulting

Souvik Khamaru

Executive Security Consultant

EMEA Cloud Security Center of Competency