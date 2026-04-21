Autonomous security for cloud in Azure: Closing the gap between policy intent and enforced reality

IBM’s Autonomous Security for Cloud (ASC) represents a shift towards that model where Azure Policy is no longer just configured, but continuously generated and optimized.
In Microsoft Azure environments, security of workloads, infrastructure and permissions are ultimately enforced through Azure Policy, Microsoft Defender for Cloud or Azure RBAC configuration. And configuration, at scale, is where things often break.
Most organizations already have well-defined security policies. Many have adopted Azure-native controls like Azure Policy. Yet the gap between policy intent and actual enforcement remains significant, driven by rapid resource provisioning, inconsistent policy translation or configuration drift across subscriptions and regions.
The result? Misconfigurations persist, compliance becomes point-in-time and security teams are left reacting instead of preventing. This is the gap IBM’s Autonomous Security for Cloud (ASC) for Azure is designed to close.
ASC fundamentally changes how security policies are operationalized in Azure. Instead of relying on manually interpreted and authored policy definitions which are static, ASC uses generative AI and ground truth to:
This means security is no longer dependent on manually maintaining large libraries of policies. Instead, policies initiatives are continuously generated, refined and enforced based on actual cloud context.
ASC operates as a continuous control loop across three core capabilities:
The outcome is a self-updating Azure Policy framework, where policies evolve as the environment changes, rather than becoming outdated.
With ASC, organizations can shift from reactive governance to proactive control by leveraging:
Most importantly, it ensures that every resource deployed in Azure is governed by policies that are current, relevant and enforced.
ASC represents a shift towards that model where Azure Policy is no longer just configured, but continuously generated and optimized. Because in modern cloud environments, security isn’t just about defining the right policies; it’s about ensuring they are always enforced.