Automating IT Network support with watsonx and Juniper’s Mist AI

Within IBM CIO’s Network Engineering, we've seen firsthand the profound impact of AI on our productivity journey. Our functions are being transformed by generative AI, and it's clear that employees can utilize AI to improve and augment their job performance. This presents a unique opportunity for us all: to learn, adapt and thrive in this new AI-driven world.

This week, IBM and Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, announced plans for a new collaboration focused on generative AI-based enterprise network management solutions.

The new solutions include automating IT support and improving network performance, building upon IBM’s internal use of Mist AI and watsonx to integrate AI capabilities with network infrastructure. Juniper and IBM also plan to introduce location-based insights and broader network diagnostics to help improve the end-user experience and deliver automated support at scale.

IBM and Juniper Networks are currently working together on two internal projects: