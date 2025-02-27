Automating IT Network support with watsonx and Juniper’s Mist AI

27 February 2025
Within IBM CIO’s Network Engineering, we've seen firsthand the profound impact of AI on our productivity journey. Our functions are being transformed by generative AI, and it's clear that employees can utilize AI to improve and augment their job performance. This presents a unique opportunity for us all: to learn, adapt and thrive in this new AI-driven world.
This week, IBM and Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, announced plans for a new collaboration focused on generative AI-based enterprise network management solutions.
The new solutions include automating IT support and improving network performance, building upon IBM’s internal use of Mist AI and watsonx to integrate AI capabilities with network infrastructure. Juniper and IBM also plan to introduce location-based insights and broader network diagnostics to help improve the end-user experience and deliver automated support at scale.
IBM and Juniper Networks are currently working together on two internal projects:
IBM and Juniper Networks are revolutionizing how users resolve guest WiFi network issues with their "IBM Guest Services" solution. In the past, these issues would require the user to submit a support request and wait for an IT Helpdesk response, only to discover the issue was something simple they could have fixed themselves. Often, users would abandon the process and use their mobile phone instead. Not only was the process time-consuming, but it was also frustrating for users and costly for the HelpDesk.
By integrating Juniper’s Mist AI with IBM’s watsonx Orchestrate, IBM enabled proactive, AI-driven troubleshooting that goes far beyond a standard chatbot. The solution can determine whether issues stem from user credentials, network outages or device problems, providing personalized support to each user in real time. This is a transformative leap in network support, freeing up IT resources and empowering users with instant, accurate resolutions.
Working with the Mist product set has enabled IBM to rapidly implement a very sleek Guest WiFi solution that has been integrated into watsonx. “This has allowed me to implement years’ worth of technical knowledge into actionable items that end users can follow,” said Tom Davison, Senior Technical Staff Member, Network Engineering, “reducing our support from helpdesk personnel to zero.”
Kenn Roberson, Senior Developer, Network Engineering, explains the methodology for IBM Guest: “We used watsonx for the interaction and frontend for the intelligent chat. Using a combination of openapi-defined external APIs, developers were able to integrate Watson Orchestrate skills and skill flows to improve the user interactions and simplify the reuse of external functions.”
So far, 44 IBM campuses have deployed IBM Guest Services. It is estimated that 13,000 unique “Guest” invitations have been managed automatically since the launch. Dan McBride, Senior Partner, IBM Consulting shared, “The new IBM Guest WiFi solution has materially improved connectivity for several hundreds of our team, where client laptops had restrictions with most visitor WiFi. The CIO team were proactive in understanding the challenge we had and subsequently developing a solution that works seamlessly.”
Enhanced capabilities are coming, including location-based insights and broader network diagnostics to further elevate the user experience and deliver cutting-edge, automated support at scale. In 2025, IBM will expand these solutions to all global locations.
As we move forward, it's crucial to approach AI adoption with a strategic mindset. This means enabling IBM employees and our partners with insights and resources to effectively communicate complex AI concepts, fostering better collaboration and outcomes. It also means integrating AI into our technology to enhance engagement and drive audience interest.
The importance of AI in network experiences cannot be underestimated. It's about more than just efficiency; it's about creating a more engaging, intuitive and personalized network experience. By embracing AI and fostering a culture of continuous learning, we can unlock new opportunities, drive innovation and stay ahead in the competitive business landscape.