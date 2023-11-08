Are you looking to expand your hybrid cloud journey and move your IBM Power mission-critical workloads to the cloud?

Organizations with mission-critical workloads on IBM Power servers are increasingly looking at hybrid cloud strategies to balance flexibility, cost-effectiveness and performance for their IT infrastructure. These in-house power systems have core business applications and data that are critical to day-to-day operations. Maintaining and upgrading server hardware and software is happening less frequently than it should. Acquisition and operating costs, technical support and in-house technical skills are issues. The path to modernize them is not always clear or easy. And, simply maintaining the status quo is not an option any longer as it will contribute to technical debt, performance, security and increased business risk if these workloads aren’t kept current.

When it comes to creating new native microservices in the cloud, the decision is straightforward. However, the situation requires more thought when considering your core business applications and workloads, particularly if they run on IBM Power. Whether you refer to them as IBM i, AS/400, PSeries or AIX, these encompass essential workloads such as Oracle, SAP or other ISVs that are the backbone of your business. As other workloads may transition to the cloud, you seek a solution for these as well. Your aim is to transition to an operational expenditure (OPEX) model, maintaining an environment that is consistently optimized, secure, and available, all without the burden of constant management concerns. The idea is to shift the risks and management responsibilities to a reliable cloud provider. You might even be interested in experimenting with new technology on Power or modernizing the application, development and test of your Power workloads by taking advantage of cloud-specific benefits while maintaining the same level of confidence in security and resilience you currently enjoy on premises.

IBM Power Virtual Server is what you are looking for. IBM Power Virtual Server on the cloud has an identical architecture with enterprise Power systems on-premises — from microprocessors, firmware, PowerVM, PowerVC, dual VIOS and SAN storage devices — with access to IBM Cloud services. This ensures no application changes or refactoring are needed. IBM Power Virtual Server enables frictionless migration to the cloud as part of your modernization journey. It offers dependable failover solutions, including backup, high availability and disaster recovery. With a flexible consumption model, you pay only for the resources you use. It reduces the reliance on specialized skills enabling broader usability and adaptability. Additionally, it establishes a highly secure environment with improved isolation, encryption, and compliance measures. This solution presents a straightforward and swift approach to help modernize your infrastructure, whether through the process of moving workloads or hardware upgrades, granting you quick access to the immediate benefits typically associated with cloud infrastructure.

Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Power Virtual Server empowers organizations with the ability to seamlessly manage and orchestrate containerized applications. The result is a more agile and cost-efficient IT environment. By bridging the world of containers and the power of IBM servers, businesses can rapidly deploy and scale applications, accelerate innovation, and streamline their path to a modernized, hybrid cloud landscape.

IBM Power Virtual Server runs on Power9 and Power10 servers which provide enhanced performance, security, reliability, and efficiency. Power9 and Power10 servers are optimized for modern software applications, ensuring better performance and compatibility with the latest software advancements.